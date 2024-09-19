Schließen

Oriented attachment and aggregation as a viable pathway to self-assembled organic/inorganic hybrid materials

  • Organic-inorganic composite materials with tailored properties can be designed in the lab through bioinspired approaches. In this context, we exploited the particle-based crystallisation process of calcium sulfate, a technologically important mineral, to hybridise inorganic and organic matter. We identified and synthesised an organic polymer showing strong affinity to bind to the surfaces of mineral precursors as well as intrinsic tendency to self-organise. Subsequently, polymer-coated building units were allowed to self-assemble via oriented attachment, aggregation and phase transformation, which produced ordered superstructures where the organic polymer is intercalated between the subunits and surrounds the hybrid core as a shell. This specific architecture across multiple length scales leads to unique mechanical properties, comparable to those of natural biominerals. Thus, our results devise a straightforward pathway to prepare organic-inorganic hybrid structures via bottom-up self-assembly processes innate to theOrganic-inorganic composite materials with tailored properties can be designed in the lab through bioinspired approaches. In this context, we exploited the particle-based crystallisation process of calcium sulfate, a technologically important mineral, to hybridise inorganic and organic matter. We identified and synthesised an organic polymer showing strong affinity to bind to the surfaces of mineral precursors as well as intrinsic tendency to self-organise. Subsequently, polymer-coated building units were allowed to self-assemble via oriented attachment, aggregation and phase transformation, which produced ordered superstructures where the organic polymer is intercalated between the subunits and surrounds the hybrid core as a shell. This specific architecture across multiple length scales leads to unique mechanical properties, comparable to those of natural biominerals. Thus, our results devise a straightforward pathway to prepare organic-inorganic hybrid structures via bottom-up self-assembly processes innate to the crystallisation of the inorganic phase. This approach can likely be transferred to other inorganic minerals, affording next-generation materials for applications in the construction sector, biomedicine and beyond.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich Tritschler, José Manuel Delgado López, Tobias R. Umbach, Alexander E. S. Van Driessche, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Helmut CölfenORCiDGND, Matthias KellermeierORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2ce00447j
ISSN:1466-8033
Title of parent work (English):CrystEngComm
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/23
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/19
Volume:24
Issue:36
Number of pages:11
First page:6320
Last Page:6329
Funding institution:BASF SE; University of Konstanz
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

