Combined large-N seismic arrays and DAS fiber optic cables across the Hengill geothermal field, Iceland

Anne Obermann, Pilar Sanchez-Pastor, Sin-Mei Wu, Christopher Wollin, Alan F. Baird, Marius Paul Isken, John Clinton, Bettina P. Goertz-Allmann, Torsten Dahm, Andreas Wüstefeld, Peidong Shi, Federica Lanza, Lea Gyger, Selina Wetter, Vala Hjorleifsdottir, Nadege Langet, Baldur Brynjarsson, Philippe Jousset, Stefan Wiemer
- From June to August 2021, we deployed a dense seismic nodal network across the Hengill geothermal area in southwest Iceland to image and characterize faults and high-temperature zones at high resolution.
The nodal network comprised 498 geophone nodes spread across the northern Nesjavellir and southern Hverahlio geothermal fields and was complemented by an existing permanent and temporary backbone seismic network of a total of 44 short-period and broadband stations.
In addition, we recorded distributed acoustic sensing data along two fiber optic telecommunication cables near the Nesjavellir geothermal power plant with commercial interrogators.
During the time of deployment, a vibroseis survey took place around the Nesjavellir power plant.
Here, we describe the network and the recorded datasets.
Metadaten
Anne Obermann, Pilar Sanchez-Pastor, Sin-Mei Wu, Christopher Wollin, Alan F. Baird, Marius Paul Isken, John Clinton, Bettina P. Goertz-Allmann, Torsten Dahm, Andreas Wüstefeld, Peidong Shi, Federica Lanza, Lea Gyger, Selina Wetter, Vala Hjorleifsdottir, Nadege Langet, Baldur Brynjarsson, Philippe Jousset, Stefan Wiemer
https://doi.org/10.1785/0220220073
|0895-0695
|1938-2057
Seismological research letters
|Seismological Society of America
|Boulder, Colo.
|Article
|English
2022/07/13
|2022
|2024/09/19
|93
|5
|17
|2498
|2514
|Geophysical Instrument Pool Potsdam (GIPP) [GIPP202111]; Geothermica; project Derisking exploration for geothermal plays in magmatic; environments (DEEPEN) [03EE4018]; Norwegian Research Council ENERGIX; program [317676]; Geothermica project Innovation for De-Risking Enhanced; Geothermal Energy Projects (DEEP) [731117]; European Research Council; (ERC) under the European Union [821115]; Swiss National Science; Foundation [200021-18196]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
