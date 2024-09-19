Schließen

Martian atmospheric spectral end-members retrieval from ExoMars Thermal Infrared (TIRVIM) data

  • Key knowledge about planetary composition can be recovered from the study of thermal infrared spectral range datasets. This range has a huge diagnostic potential because it contains diagnostic absorptions from a planetary surface and atmosphere. The main goal of this study is to process and interpret the dataset from the Thermal Infrared channel (TIRVIM) which is part of the Atmospheric Chemistry Suite of the ExoMars2016 Trace Gas Orbiter mission to find and characterize dust and water ice clouds in the atmosphere. The method employed here is based on the application of principal component analysis and target transformation techniques to extract the independent variable components present in the analyzed dataset. Spectral shapes of both atmospheric dust and water ice aerosols have been recovered from the analysis of TIRVIM data. The comparison between our results with those previously obtained on Thermal Emission Spectrometer (TES) data and with previous analysis on TIRVIM data, validates the methodology here applied, showingKey knowledge about planetary composition can be recovered from the study of thermal infrared spectral range datasets. This range has a huge diagnostic potential because it contains diagnostic absorptions from a planetary surface and atmosphere. The main goal of this study is to process and interpret the dataset from the Thermal Infrared channel (TIRVIM) which is part of the Atmospheric Chemistry Suite of the ExoMars2016 Trace Gas Orbiter mission to find and characterize dust and water ice clouds in the atmosphere. The method employed here is based on the application of principal component analysis and target transformation techniques to extract the independent variable components present in the analyzed dataset. Spectral shapes of both atmospheric dust and water ice aerosols have been recovered from the analysis of TIRVIM data. The comparison between our results with those previously obtained on Thermal Emission Spectrometer (TES) data and with previous analysis on TIRVIM data, validates the methodology here applied, showing that it allows to correctly recover the atmospheric spectral endmembers present in the TIRVIM data. Moreover, comparison with atmospheric retrievals on PFS, TES and IRIS data, allowed us to assess the temporal stability and homogeneity of dust and water ice components in the Martian atmosphere over a time period of almost 50 years.show moreshow less

Author details:Giulia AlemannoORCiD, Maddalena D'AmoreORCiD, Alessandro Maturilli, Joern Helbert, Gabriele ArnoldORCiDGND, Oleg KorablevORCiD, Nikolay Ignatiev, Alexei Grigoriev, Alexey Shakun, Alexander Trokhimovskiy
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022JE007429
ISSN:2169-9097
ISSN:2169-9100
Title of parent work (English):JGR / Planets
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/19
Volume:127
Issue:9
Article number:e2022JE007429
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Roscosmos; ESA; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

