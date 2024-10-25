Romankorpus Frühneuhochdeutsch (Roko.UP)
- This article presents the Romankorpus Frühneuhochdeutsch (Roko.UP), which has been collected as part of the DFG project ‘Worstellung und Diskursstruktur in der Frühen Neuzeit’. The Roko.UP contains the clause-separated .txt-files of nine texts in the genre narrative prose that have been written in Germany between 1450 and 1550. Most of the selected texts are prose-renderings of texts originating from a diverse spectrum of narrative traditions, including Middle High German poetry and French prose.
