Schließen

Romankorpus Frühneuhochdeutsch (Roko.UP)

  • This article presents the Romankorpus Frühneuhochdeutsch (Roko.UP), which has been collected as part of the DFG project ‘Worstellung und Diskursstruktur in der Frühen Neuzeit’. The Roko.UP contains the clause-separated .txt-files of nine texts in the genre narrative prose that have been written in Germany between 1450 and 1550. Most of the selected texts are prose-renderings of texts originating from a diverse spectrum of narrative traditions, including Middle High German poetry and French prose.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bloom BartheORCiDGND, Malika ReetzORCiD, Ulrike DemskeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5334/johd.188
ISSN:2059-481X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Open Humanities Data (JOHD)
Subtitle (English):a collection of early modern german narrative prose
Publisher:Ubiquity Press
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/09
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/10/25
Tag:Early New High German; historical linguistics; narrative prose; text corpus
Volume:10
Issue:1
Article number:17
Number of pages:7
First page:1
Last Page:7
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
4 Sprache / 43 Deutsch, germanische Sprachen allgemein / 430 Germanische Sprachen; Deutsch
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.