Scanning manufacturing parameters determining the residual stress state in LPBF IN718 small parts

  • The influence of scan strategy on the residual stress (RS) state of an as-built IN718 alloy produced by means of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) is investigated. Two scan vector rotations (90 degrees-alternation and 67 degrees-rotation), each produced following two different scan vector lengths (long and short), are used to manufacture four rectangular prisms. Neutron diffraction (ND) and laboratory X-ray diffraction (XRD) techniques are used to map the bulk and surface RS state, respectively. The distortion induced upon removal from the baseplate is measured via profilometry. XRD measurements show that the two long scan vector strategies lead to higher RS when compared with the equivalent short scan vector strategies. Also, the 67 degrees-rotation strategies generate lower RS than their 90 degrees-alternation counterparts. Due to the lack of reliable stress-free d0 references, the ND results are analyzed using von Mises stress. In general, ND results show significant RS spatial non-uniformity. A comparison between ND and distortionThe influence of scan strategy on the residual stress (RS) state of an as-built IN718 alloy produced by means of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) is investigated. Two scan vector rotations (90 degrees-alternation and 67 degrees-rotation), each produced following two different scan vector lengths (long and short), are used to manufacture four rectangular prisms. Neutron diffraction (ND) and laboratory X-ray diffraction (XRD) techniques are used to map the bulk and surface RS state, respectively. The distortion induced upon removal from the baseplate is measured via profilometry. XRD measurements show that the two long scan vector strategies lead to higher RS when compared with the equivalent short scan vector strategies. Also, the 67 degrees-rotation strategies generate lower RS than their 90 degrees-alternation counterparts. Due to the lack of reliable stress-free d0 references, the ND results are analyzed using von Mises stress. In general, ND results show significant RS spatial non-uniformity. A comparison between ND and distortion results indicates that the RS component parallel to the building direction (Z-axis) has a predominant role in the Z-displacement. The use of a stress balance scheme allows to discuss the d0 variability along the length of the specimens, as well as examine the absolute RS state.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Itziar Serrano-MunozORCiD, Alexander Ulbricht, Tobias FritschORCiD, Tatiana MishurovaORCiDGND, Arne KrommORCiDGND, Michael Hofmann, Robert C. Wimpory, Alexander Evans, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adem.202100158
ISSN:1438-1656
ISSN:1527-2648
Title of parent work (English):Advanced engineering materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/20
Tag:AM as-built IN718 alloy; bed fusion technique; distortion upon baseplate removal; influence of scan strategy; laser powder; neutron diffraction; residual stress state; stress balance conditions
Volume:23
Issue:7
Article number:2100158
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 66 Chemische Verfahrenstechnik / 660 Chemische Verfahrenstechnik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

