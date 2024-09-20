The buffering effect of parent social support in the longitudinal associations between cyber polyvictimization and academic outcomes

Objective: Little attention has been given to the relationship between cyber polyvictimization and academic outcomes (e.g., classroom misconduct, school readiness, academic performance, absenteeism, school behavioral problems), and the factors, such as parent social support, that buffer against the negative outcomes associated with experiencing multiple forms of victimization. Addressing gaps in the literature by including a longitudinal design and objective assessments of academic outcomes, the present study examined the moderating effect of parent social support in the association between cyber polyvictimization and academic outcomes over one and a half years later. Method: Participants were 371 8th graders (50% female) from middle schools in the United States, who completed questionnaires on offline and cyber polyvictimization and parent social support during the 7th grade. Teachers completed questionnaires on students' classroom misconduct and school readiness during 7th and 8th grade. School records were used to determine

Objective: Little attention has been given to the relationship between cyber polyvictimization and academic outcomes (e.g., classroom misconduct, school readiness, academic performance, absenteeism, school behavioral problems), and the factors, such as parent social support, that buffer against the negative outcomes associated with experiencing multiple forms of victimization. Addressing gaps in the literature by including a longitudinal design and objective assessments of academic outcomes, the present study examined the moderating effect of parent social support in the association between cyber polyvictimization and academic outcomes over one and a half years later. Method: Participants were 371 8th graders (50% female) from middle schools in the United States, who completed questionnaires on offline and cyber polyvictimization and parent social support during the 7th grade. Teachers completed questionnaires on students' classroom misconduct and school readiness during 7th and 8th grade. School records were used to determine absenteeism, academic performance, and school behavioral problems (i.e., referrals, in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension) during 7th and 8th grade. Results: Findings revealed that 7th grade cyber polyvictimization was related positively to 8th grade classroom misconduct, absenteeism, and school behavioral problems, while it was negatively associated with 8th grade academic performance and school readiness. Parent social support moderated the associations between cyber polyvictimization and school readiness, academic performance, and absenteeism. Conclusion: The results highlight the importance of intervening in adolescents' experience of cyber polyvictimization to reduce negative academic outcomes.

…