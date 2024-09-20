Detecting spiral wave tips using deep learning

The chaotic spatio-temporal electrical activity during life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias like ventricular fibrillation is governed by the dynamics of vortex-like spiral or scroll waves. The organizing centers of these waves are called wave tips (2D) or filaments (3D) and they play a key role in understanding and controlling the complex and chaotic electrical dynamics. Therefore, in many experimental and numerical setups it is required to detect the tips of the observed spiral waves. Most of the currently used methods significantly suffer from the influence of noise and are often adjusted to a specific situation (e.g. a specific numerical cardiac cell model). In this study, we use a specific type of deep neural networks (UNet), for detecting spiral wave tips and show that this approach is robust against the influence of intermediate noise levels. Furthermore, we demonstrate that if the UNet is trained with a pool of numerical cell models, spiral wave tips in unknown cell models can also be detected reliably, suggesting that the UNet

The chaotic spatio-temporal electrical activity during life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias like ventricular fibrillation is governed by the dynamics of vortex-like spiral or scroll waves. The organizing centers of these waves are called wave tips (2D) or filaments (3D) and they play a key role in understanding and controlling the complex and chaotic electrical dynamics. Therefore, in many experimental and numerical setups it is required to detect the tips of the observed spiral waves. Most of the currently used methods significantly suffer from the influence of noise and are often adjusted to a specific situation (e.g. a specific numerical cardiac cell model). In this study, we use a specific type of deep neural networks (UNet), for detecting spiral wave tips and show that this approach is robust against the influence of intermediate noise levels. Furthermore, we demonstrate that if the UNet is trained with a pool of numerical cell models, spiral wave tips in unknown cell models can also be detected reliably, suggesting that the UNet can in some sense learn the concept of spiral wave tips in a general way, and thus could also be used in experimental situations in the future (ex-vivo, cell-culture or optogenetic experiments).

