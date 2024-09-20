The construction of threat of "Islamist Terrorism" in German newspapers

Enis Bicer, Lina Brink, Alejandra Nieves Camacho Media discourse about Islamist terrorism can be understood as an important source for the construction of meaning and reality. This chapter aims to explore the different meanings of threat constituted by the media discourse about Islamist terrorism. Additionally, it seeks to shed light on the role of anti-Muslim stereotypes and racism in the discursive construction of meaning and knowledge. Therefore, this study examines the discourse on three terrorist events from the years 2015 and 2016 gathered from four major German newspapers. By applying the Sociology of Knowledge Approach to Discourse (SKAD), the findings reveal three interpretive schemes about threats associated with Islamist terrorism and their different references to anti-Muslim stereotypes and racism.