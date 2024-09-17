Schließen

Jakob Schönberg and Jewish Art Music in Southern Germany

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jascha NemtsovGND
ISBN:978-3-96233-273-0
ISBN:978-3-96233-275-4
ISBN:978-3-96233-274-7
Title of parent work (English):Mapping jewish music of Southern Germany
Title of parent work (German):Jüdische Musik im süddeutschen Raum
Publisher:Allitera Verlag
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/17
Volume:16
Number of pages:17
First page:61
Last Page:78
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 78 Musik / 780 Musik

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.