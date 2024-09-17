Noticing and weighing alternatives in the reflection of regular classroom teaching: evidence of expertise using mobile eye-tracking
- Instructional videos are widely used to study teachers' professional vision. A new technological development in video research is mobile eye-tracking (MET). It has the potential to provide fine-grained insights into teachers' professional vision in action, but has yet been scarcely employed. We addressed this research gap by using MET video feedback to examine how expert and novice teachers differed in their noticing and weighing of alternative teaching strategies. Expert and novice teachers' lessons were recorded with MET devices. Then, they commented on what they observe while watching their own teaching videos. Using a mixed methods approach, we found that expert and novice teachers did not differ in the number of classroom events they noticed and alternative teaching strategies they mentioned. However, novice teachers were more critical of their own teaching than expert teachers, particularly when they considered alternative teaching strategies. Practical implications for the field of teacher education are discussed.
|Author details:
|Lena KellerORCiDGND, Kai S. Cortina, Katharina Müller, Kevin F. Miller
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11251-021-09570-5
|ISSN:
|0020-4277
|ISSN:
|1573-1952
|Title of parent work (English):
|Instructional science : an international journal of learning and cognition
|Publisher:
|Springer Science + Business Media B.V.
|Place of publishing:
|Dordrecht [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/17
|Tag:
|Expertise; Mobile eye-tracking; Professional vision; Teacher training; Think-aloud
|Volume:
|50
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|22
|First page:
|251
|Last Page:
|272
|Funding institution:
|Projekt DEAL; International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course (LIFE, Max Planck Institute for Human Development); International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course (LIFE, Freie Universitat Berlin); International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course (LIFE, Humboldt-Universitat zu Berlin); International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course (LIFE, University of Michigan); International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course (LIFE, University of Virginia); International Max Planck Research School on the Life Course (LIFE, University of Zurich)
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International