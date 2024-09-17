Reduced liver autophagy in high-fat diet induced liver steatosis in New Zealand obese mice

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as a consequence of overnutrition caused by high-calorie diets, results in obesity and disturbed lipid homeostasis leading to hepatic lipid droplet formation. Lipid droplets can impair hepatocellular function; therefore, it is of utmost importance to degrade these cellular structures. This requires the normal function of the autophagic-lysosomal system and the ubiquitin-proteasomal system. We demonstrated in NZO mice, a polygenic model of obesity, which were compared to C57BL/6J (B6) mice, that a high-fat diet leads to obesity and accumulation of lipid droplets in the liver. This was accompanied by a loss of autophagy efficiency whereas the activity of lysosomal proteases and the 20S proteasome remained unaffected. The disturbance of cellular protein homeostasis was further demonstrated by the accumulation of 3-nitrotyrosine and 4-hydroxynonenal modified proteins, which are normally prone to degradation. Therefore, we conclude that fat accumulation in the liver due to a high-fat diet is

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as a consequence of overnutrition caused by high-calorie diets, results in obesity and disturbed lipid homeostasis leading to hepatic lipid droplet formation. Lipid droplets can impair hepatocellular function; therefore, it is of utmost importance to degrade these cellular structures. This requires the normal function of the autophagic-lysosomal system and the ubiquitin-proteasomal system. We demonstrated in NZO mice, a polygenic model of obesity, which were compared to C57BL/6J (B6) mice, that a high-fat diet leads to obesity and accumulation of lipid droplets in the liver. This was accompanied by a loss of autophagy efficiency whereas the activity of lysosomal proteases and the 20S proteasome remained unaffected. The disturbance of cellular protein homeostasis was further demonstrated by the accumulation of 3-nitrotyrosine and 4-hydroxynonenal modified proteins, which are normally prone to degradation. Therefore, we conclude that fat accumulation in the liver due to a high-fat diet is associated with a failure of autophagy and leads to the disturbance of proteostasis. This might further contribute to lipid droplet stabilization and accumulation.

…