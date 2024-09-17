Phonons in highly-crystalline mesoporous silicon: the absence of phonon-softening upon structuring silicon on sub-10 nanometer length scales
- This article presents inelastic thermal neutron scattering experiments probing the phonon dispersion in mesoporous silicon with pores 8 nm across. Scattering studies reveal the energy-momentum relation for transverse and longitudinal phonons along the high symmetry directions , and in the Brillouin zone. The dispersion up to phonon energies of 35 meV unambiguously proves that the phonon group velocities in highly-crystalline silicon are not modified by nanostructuring down to sub-10 nanometer length scales. On these length scales, there is apparently no effect of structuring on the elastic moduli of mesoporous silicon. No evidence can be found for phonon-softening in topologically complex, geometrically disordered mesoporous silicon putting it in contrast to silicon nanotubes and nanoribbons.
|Author details:
|Tommy HofmannGND, Sandrino Danny KojdaORCiDGND, Haider HaseebORCiDGND, Dirk WallacherORCiDGND, Oleg Sobolev, Klaus HabichtORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micromeso.2020.110814
|ISSN:
|1387-1811
|ISSN:
|1873-3093
|Title of parent work (English):
|Microporous and mesoporous materials : the official journal of the International Zeolite Association
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/09/17
|Tag:
|Elasticity; Inelastic neutron scattering; Mesoporous silicon; Phonon dispersion; Phonon-softening; Thermoelectric material
|Volume:
|312
|Article number:
|110814
|Number of pages:
|7
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert