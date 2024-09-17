Schließen

Phonons in highly-crystalline mesoporous silicon: the absence of phonon-softening upon structuring silicon on sub-10 nanometer length scales

  • This article presents inelastic thermal neutron scattering experiments probing the phonon dispersion in mesoporous silicon with pores 8 nm across. Scattering studies reveal the energy-momentum relation for transverse and longitudinal phonons along the high symmetry directions , and in the Brillouin zone. The dispersion up to phonon energies of 35 meV unambiguously proves that the phonon group velocities in highly-crystalline silicon are not modified by nanostructuring down to sub-10 nanometer length scales. On these length scales, there is apparently no effect of structuring on the elastic moduli of mesoporous silicon. No evidence can be found for phonon-softening in topologically complex, geometrically disordered mesoporous silicon putting it in contrast to silicon nanotubes and nanoribbons.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tommy HofmannGND, Sandrino Danny KojdaORCiDGND, Haider HaseebORCiDGND, Dirk WallacherORCiDGND, Oleg Sobolev, Klaus HabichtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micromeso.2020.110814
ISSN:1387-1811
ISSN:1873-3093
Title of parent work (English):Microporous and mesoporous materials : the official journal of the International Zeolite Association
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/17
Tag:Elasticity; Inelastic neutron scattering; Mesoporous silicon; Phonon dispersion; Phonon-softening; Thermoelectric material
Volume:312
Article number:110814
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.