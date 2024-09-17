Schließen

Mesopelagic microbial carbon production correlates with diversity across different marine particle fractions

  • The vertical flux of marine snow particles significantly reduces atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration. In the mesopelagic zone, a large proportion of the organic carbon carried by sinking particles dissipates thereby escaping long term sequestration. Particle associated prokaryotes are largely responsible for such organic carbon loss. However, links between this important ecosystem flux and ecological processes such as community development of prokaryotes on different particle fractions (sinking vs. non-sinking) are yet virtually unknown. This prevents accurate predictions of mesopelagic organic carbon loss in response to changing ocean dynamics. Using combined measurements of prokaryotic heterotrophic production rates and species richness in the North Atlantic, we reveal that carbon loss rates and associated microbial richness are drastically different with particle fractions. Our results demonstrate a strong negative correlation between prokaryotic carbon losses and species richness. Such a trend may be related to prokaryotesThe vertical flux of marine snow particles significantly reduces atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration. In the mesopelagic zone, a large proportion of the organic carbon carried by sinking particles dissipates thereby escaping long term sequestration. Particle associated prokaryotes are largely responsible for such organic carbon loss. However, links between this important ecosystem flux and ecological processes such as community development of prokaryotes on different particle fractions (sinking vs. non-sinking) are yet virtually unknown. This prevents accurate predictions of mesopelagic organic carbon loss in response to changing ocean dynamics. Using combined measurements of prokaryotic heterotrophic production rates and species richness in the North Atlantic, we reveal that carbon loss rates and associated microbial richness are drastically different with particle fractions. Our results demonstrate a strong negative correlation between prokaryotic carbon losses and species richness. Such a trend may be related to prokaryotes detaching from fast-sinking particles constantly enriching non-sinking associated communities in the mesopelagic zone. Existing global scale data suggest this negative correlation is a widespread feature of mesopelagic microbes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Chloe M. J. BaumasORCiD, Frédéric A. C. Le MoigneORCiD, Marc Garel, Nagib Bhairy, Sophie Guasco, Virginie Riou, Fabrice Armougom, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Christian TamburiniORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00880-z
ISSN:1751-7362
ISSN:1751-7370
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33452475
Title of parent work (English):The ISME journal : multidisciplinary journal of microbial ecology
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/17
Volume:15
Issue:6
Funding institution:Labex OT-Med Investissements d'Avenir, French Government project of the ANR, through the AMidex ROBIN projectFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-11LABEX-0061, ANR-11-IDEX-0001-02]; European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)European Commission; European ERDF Fund [116639417]
