Studying the influence of close companions on late stellar evolution

Stars are the most fundamental constituents of galaxies. The age, distribution, and composition of the stars in a galaxy can be used to derive the history and evolution of the host galaxy. The stars are responsible for synthesizing and distributing heavier elements. The understanding of the host stars is essential to decode the characteristics of planetary systems. This means that studying the formation, evolution, and death of stars is a central field of astrophysics. Most stars are not born alone but are found to have one or several companions. In a significant fraction of those systems, the companions will interact with each other during their lifetime and so influence each other significantly. This can lead to substantial changes in the evolution of stars in close binary systems and cannot be neglected, if we want to understand stellar evolution. There are different kinds of interactions, which are observed. Tidal interactions can influence the stellar rotation velocity. Strong irradiation can alter the structure of the companions and is vital also for the understanding of close-in planets such as Hot Jupiters. Magnetic interactions can change the orbital period of the binary systems. The most important interaction is mass transfer from one star to the other. Depending on the initial separation of the system, this can happen in different evolutionary phases. The mass ratio of both stars in the binary system is determining, if the mass transfer is stable or not. Binary systems with two stars of similar mass can experience stable mass transfer when they are close enough. Thereby mass is transferred from one star to the other, changing both stellar masses. The companion accreting the matter is spun-up and so rejuvenated. In systems where the stars have significantly different masses, the mass transfer is expected to happen on a dynamical timescale and the rate of mass transfer will be so high that a common envelope around both stars is formed. Friction in the envelope leads to a rapid shrinking of the orbit on the timescale of a few thousands of days and is difficult to observe. The observation of many evolved systems with orbital separations smaller than the radius of a red giant shows that such a phase must exist. During the spiral-in, energy and angular momentum is transferred to the envelope and can lead to its ejection, when the transferred energy is sufficient to unbind it. Common-envelope evolution is crucial to understand many exciting systems, which are ob- served in our universe. It is essential for the formation of stellar-mass gravitational merger sources, as it can bring compact-object binaries close enough together so that gravitational waves can lead to a merger within a Hubble time. This phase is also vital for the understanding of progenitor systems of supernovae type Ia, which are used as standard candles to derive distances to far galaxies. With their help the existence of cosmological dark energy could be inferred. Supernovae type Ia are thought to be produced by the explosion of carbon-oxygen white dwarfs exceeding their upper mass limit, the Chandrasekhar mass. The most likely progenitor systems are still under debate. The common envelope phase is one of the most significant and least-constrained processes in stellar binary evolution, and one of the most important unsolved problems in the understanding of stellar evolution. As it is a short-lived phase, direct observations are very unlikely and a statistically significant sample of systems after this phase is necessary to gain insight into it. For the physical understanding of this process (magneto-) hydrodynamical simulations have to be performed. A large enough sample of post-common envelope systems with observed masses, radii and orbital separations can provide the parameter range that has to be explained by the simulations. In this thesis, I make a significant contribution to the investigation of binary systems after the common envelope phase by newly discovering a large sample post-common envelope systems and also significantly increasing the number of systems with derived parameters. This sample is a first step to acquire a statistically significant sample for a better understanding of this crucial but not yet understood phase. Moreover, I also present the detailed analysis of several kinds of interesting close binary systems studying different aspects of these systems, as the influence of tidal forces, the effect of mass transfer and orbital period changes among other things. I will give a short introduction to the current state of knowledge regarding stellar evolution of single stars and the influence of close companions on this evolution. Moreover, I give a short introduction into the different kinds of close binary systems we studied. I also give a short summary of the methods used to investigate those systems. Subsequently, to the appended papers, I will discuss the results and give a short summary.

