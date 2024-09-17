Schließen

Expanding infrastructure and growing anthropogenic impacts along Arctic coasts

  • The accelerating climatic changes and new infrastructure development across the Arctic require more robust risk and environmental assessment, but thus far there is no consistent record of human impact. We provide a first panarctic satellite-based record of expanding infrastructure and anthropogenic impacts along all permafrost affected coasts (100 km buffer, approximate to 6.2 Mio km(2)), named the Sentinel-1/2 derived Arctic Coastal Human Impact (SACHI) dataset. The completeness and thematic content goes beyond traditional satellite based approaches as well as other publicly accessible data sources. Three classes are considered: linear transport infrastructure (roads and railways), buildings, and other impacted area. C-band synthetic aperture radar and multi-spectral information (2016-2020) is exploited within a machine learning framework (gradient boosting machines and deep learning) and combined for retrieval with 10 m nominal resolution. In total, an area of 1243 km(2) constitutes human-built infrastructure as of 2016-2020.The accelerating climatic changes and new infrastructure development across the Arctic require more robust risk and environmental assessment, but thus far there is no consistent record of human impact. We provide a first panarctic satellite-based record of expanding infrastructure and anthropogenic impacts along all permafrost affected coasts (100 km buffer, approximate to 6.2 Mio km(2)), named the Sentinel-1/2 derived Arctic Coastal Human Impact (SACHI) dataset. The completeness and thematic content goes beyond traditional satellite based approaches as well as other publicly accessible data sources. Three classes are considered: linear transport infrastructure (roads and railways), buildings, and other impacted area. C-band synthetic aperture radar and multi-spectral information (2016-2020) is exploited within a machine learning framework (gradient boosting machines and deep learning) and combined for retrieval with 10 m nominal resolution. In total, an area of 1243 km(2) constitutes human-built infrastructure as of 2016-2020. Depending on region, SACHI contains 8%-48% more information (human presence) than in OpenStreetMap. 221 (78%) more settlements are identified than in a recently published dataset for this region. 47% is not covered in a global night-time light dataset from 2016. At least 15% (180 km(2)) correspond to new or increased detectable human impact since 2000 according to a Landsat-based normalized difference vegetation index trend comparison within the analysis extent. Most of the expanded presence occurred in Russia, but also some in Canada and US. 31% and 5% of impacted area associated predominantly with oil/gas and mining industry respectively has appeared after 2000. 55% of the identified human impacted area will be shifting to above 0 C-circle ground temperature at two meter depth by 2050 if current permafrost warming trends continue at the pace of the last two decades, highlighting the critical importance to better understand how much and where Arctic infrastructure may become threatened by permafrost thaw.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Annett BartschORCiDGND, Georg PointnerORCiD, Ingmar NitzeORCiDGND, Aleksandra Efimova, Dan Jakober, Sarah Ley, Elin Högström, Guido GrosseORCiDGND, Peter SchweitzerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/ac3176
ISSN:1748-9326
Title of parent work (English):Environmental research letters : ERL / Institute of Physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/17
Tag:Arctic; Sentinel; infrastructure; learning; machine; permafrost; remote sensing; settlements
Volume:16
Issue:11
Article number:115013
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme [773421, 869471]; ESA CCI+ Permafrost; HGF AI-CORE; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC)European Commission [885646]; FFG FemTech projects [874213, 880182]; NSF Permafrost Discovery Gateway
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.