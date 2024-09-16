Schließen

Deriving wetland-cover types (WCTs) from integration of multispectral indices based on Earth observation data

  • The wetland cover is defined as the spatially homogenous region of a wetland attributed to the underlying biophysical conditions such as vegetation, turbidity, hydric soil, and the amount of water. Here, we present a novel method to derive the wetland-cover types (WCTs) combining three commonly used multispectral indices, NDVI, MNDWI, and NDTI, in three large Ramsar wetlands located in different geomorphic and climatic settings across India. These wetlands include the Kaabar Tal, a floodplain wetland in east Ganga Plains, Chilika Lagoon, a coastal wetland in eastern India, and Nal Sarovar in semi-arid western India. The novelty of our approach is that the derived WCTs are stable in space and time, and therefore, a given WCT across different wetlands or within different zones of a large wetland will imply similar underlying biophysical attributes. The WCTs can therefore provide a novel tool for monitoring and change detection of wetland cover types. We have automated the proposed WCT algorithm using the Google Earth EngineThe wetland cover is defined as the spatially homogenous region of a wetland attributed to the underlying biophysical conditions such as vegetation, turbidity, hydric soil, and the amount of water. Here, we present a novel method to derive the wetland-cover types (WCTs) combining three commonly used multispectral indices, NDVI, MNDWI, and NDTI, in three large Ramsar wetlands located in different geomorphic and climatic settings across India. These wetlands include the Kaabar Tal, a floodplain wetland in east Ganga Plains, Chilika Lagoon, a coastal wetland in eastern India, and Nal Sarovar in semi-arid western India. The novelty of our approach is that the derived WCTs are stable in space and time, and therefore, a given WCT across different wetlands or within different zones of a large wetland will imply similar underlying biophysical attributes. The WCTs can therefore provide a novel tool for monitoring and change detection of wetland cover types. We have automated the proposed WCT algorithm using the Google Earth Engine (GEE) environment and by developing ArcGIS tools. The method can be implemented on any wetland and using any multispectral imagery dataset with visible and NIR bands. The proposed methodology is simple yet robust and easy to implement and, therefore, holds significant importance in wetland monitoring and management.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Manudeo SinghORCiDGND, Satyasri Allaka, Praveen K. Gupta, Jaiminkumar G. Patel, Rajiv SinhaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-022-10541-7
ISSN:0167-6369
ISSN:1573-2959
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36229746
Title of parent work (English):Environmental monitoring and assessment : an international journal devoted to progress in the use of monitoring data in assessing environmental risks to man and the environment
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/16
Tag:wetland dynamics; wetland hydrology; wetland management; wetland monitoring; wetland remote sensing
Volume:194
Issue:12
Article number:878
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt Postdoctoral Fellowship programme; STC Cell of; ISRO at IIT Kanpur
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.