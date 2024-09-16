Schließen

Automatic approach behaviors in alcohol dependence: does a cognitive bias modification training affect Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer effects?

  • Introduction: Positively conditioned Pavlovian cues tend to promote approach and negative cues promote withdrawal in a Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT) paradigm, and the strength of this PIT effect was associated with the subsequent relapse risk in alcohol-dependent (AD) patients. When investigating the effect of alcohol-related background cues, instrumental approach behavior was inhibited in subsequent abstainers but not relapsers. An automatic approach bias towards alcohol can be modified using a cognitive bias modification (CBM) intervention, which has previously been shown to reduce the relapse risk in AD patients. Here we examined the effects of such CBM training on PIT effects and explored its effect on the relapse risk in detoxified AD patients. Methods: N = 81 recently detoxified AD patients performed non-drug-related and drug-related PIT tasks before and after CBM versus placebo training. In addition, an alcohol approach/avoidance task (aAAT) was performed before and after the training to assess the alcoholIntroduction: Positively conditioned Pavlovian cues tend to promote approach and negative cues promote withdrawal in a Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT) paradigm, and the strength of this PIT effect was associated with the subsequent relapse risk in alcohol-dependent (AD) patients. When investigating the effect of alcohol-related background cues, instrumental approach behavior was inhibited in subsequent abstainers but not relapsers. An automatic approach bias towards alcohol can be modified using a cognitive bias modification (CBM) intervention, which has previously been shown to reduce the relapse risk in AD patients. Here we examined the effects of such CBM training on PIT effects and explored its effect on the relapse risk in detoxified AD patients. Methods: N = 81 recently detoxified AD patients performed non-drug-related and drug-related PIT tasks before and after CBM versus placebo training. In addition, an alcohol approach/avoidance task (aAAT) was performed before and after the training to assess the alcohol approach bias. Patients were followed up for 6 months. Results: A stronger alcohol approach bias as well as a stronger non-drug-related PIT effect predicted relapse status in AD patients. No significant difference regarding relapse status or the number of heavy drinking days was found when comparing the CBM training group versus the placebo group. Moreover, there was no significant modulation effect of CBM training on any PIT effect or the aAAT. Conclusion: A higher alcohol approach bias in the aAAT and a stronger non-drug-related PIT effect both predicted relapse in AD patients, while treatment outcome was not associated with the drug-related PIT effect. Unlike expected, CBM training did not significantly interact with the non-drug-related or the drug-related PIT effects or the alcohol approach bias.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ke Chen, Maria GarbusowORCiD, Miriam SeboldORCiDGND, Hilmar G. Zech, Ulrich ZimmermannORCiD, Andreas Heinz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000526805
ISSN:0302-282X
ISSN:1423-0224
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36404705
Title of parent work (English):Neuropsychobiology : official journal of the International Pharmaco-EEG Group (IPEG)
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/16
Tag:Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer; alcohol approach bias; alcohol dependence; cognitive bias modification; relapse
Volume:81
Issue:5
Number of pages:16
First page:387
Last Page:402
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG; German Research. Foundation) under; Germany's Excellence Strategy [EXC-2049 - 390688087, TRR SFB 265];; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG; German Research Foundation) [FOR; 1617, 186318919]; China Scholarship Council (CSC) [201806750014]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.