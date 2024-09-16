Schließen

Mitochondrial stress-induced GFRAL signaling controls diurnal food intake and anxiety-like behavior

  • Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a mitochondrial stressinduced cytokine that modulates energy balance in an endocrine manner. However, the importance of its brainstem-restricted receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) to mediate endocrine GDF15 signaling to the brain uponmitochondrial dysfunction is still unknown. Using a mouse model with muscle-specific mitochondrial dysfunction, we here show that GFRAL is required for activation of systemic energy metabolism via daytime-restricted anorexia but not responsible for muscle wasting. We further find that muscle mitochondrial stress response involves a GFRAL-dependent induction of hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing hormone, without elevated corticosterone levels. Finally, we identify that GFRAL signaling governs an anxiety-like behavior in male mice with muscle mitochondrial dysfunction, with females showing a less robust GFRAL-dependent anxiety-like phenotype. Together, we here provide novel evidence of a mitochondrial stress-induced muscle-brain crosstalkGrowth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a mitochondrial stressinduced cytokine that modulates energy balance in an endocrine manner. However, the importance of its brainstem-restricted receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) to mediate endocrine GDF15 signaling to the brain uponmitochondrial dysfunction is still unknown. Using a mouse model with muscle-specific mitochondrial dysfunction, we here show that GFRAL is required for activation of systemic energy metabolism via daytime-restricted anorexia but not responsible for muscle wasting. We further find that muscle mitochondrial stress response involves a GFRAL-dependent induction of hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing hormone, without elevated corticosterone levels. Finally, we identify that GFRAL signaling governs an anxiety-like behavior in male mice with muscle mitochondrial dysfunction, with females showing a less robust GFRAL-dependent anxiety-like phenotype. Together, we here provide novel evidence of a mitochondrial stress-induced muscle-brain crosstalk via the GDF15-GFRAL axis to modulate food intake and anxiogenic behavior.show moreshow less

Author details:Carla Igual GilORCiDGND, Bethany M. Coull, Wenke JonasGND, Rachel N. Lippert, Susanne KlausGND, Mario OstORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.26508/lsa.202201495
ISSN:2575-1077
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36271504
Title of parent work (English):Life Science Alliance
Publisher:EMBO Press
Date of first publication:2022/09/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/16
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [491394008]; NutriAct (Research Stimulus Grant)
