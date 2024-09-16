Mitochondrial stress-induced GFRAL signaling controls diurnal food intake and anxiety-like behavior

Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a mitochondrial stressinduced cytokine that modulates energy balance in an endocrine manner. However, the importance of its brainstem-restricted receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) to mediate endocrine GDF15 signaling to the brain uponmitochondrial dysfunction is still unknown. Using a mouse model with muscle-specific mitochondrial dysfunction, we here show that GFRAL is required for activation of systemic energy metabolism via daytime-restricted anorexia but not responsible for muscle wasting. We further find that muscle mitochondrial stress response involves a GFRAL-dependent induction of hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing hormone, without elevated corticosterone levels. Finally, we identify that GFRAL signaling governs an anxiety-like behavior in male mice with muscle mitochondrial dysfunction, with females showing a less robust GFRAL-dependent anxiety-like phenotype. Together, we here provide novel evidence of a mitochondrial stress-induced muscle-brain crosstalk

Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a mitochondrial stressinduced cytokine that modulates energy balance in an endocrine manner. However, the importance of its brainstem-restricted receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) to mediate endocrine GDF15 signaling to the brain uponmitochondrial dysfunction is still unknown. Using a mouse model with muscle-specific mitochondrial dysfunction, we here show that GFRAL is required for activation of systemic energy metabolism via daytime-restricted anorexia but not responsible for muscle wasting. We further find that muscle mitochondrial stress response involves a GFRAL-dependent induction of hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing hormone, without elevated corticosterone levels. Finally, we identify that GFRAL signaling governs an anxiety-like behavior in male mice with muscle mitochondrial dysfunction, with females showing a less robust GFRAL-dependent anxiety-like phenotype. Together, we here provide novel evidence of a mitochondrial stress-induced muscle-brain crosstalk via the GDF15-GFRAL axis to modulate food intake and anxiogenic behavior.

…