Schließen

Synthesis of organic-inorganic hybrids based on the conjugated polymer P3HT and mesoporous silicon

  • Organic-inorganic hybrids are a class of functional materials that combine favorable properties of their constituents to achieve an overall improved performance for a wide range of applications. This article presents the synthesis route for P3HT-porous silicon hybrids for thermoelectric applications. The conjugated polymer P3HT is incorporated into the porous silicon matrix by means of melt infiltration. Gravimetry, sorption isotherms and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX) mapping indicate that the organic molecules occupy more than 50% of the void space in the inorganic host. We demonstrate that subsequent diffusion-based doping of the confined polymer in a FeCl3 solution increases the electrical conductivity of the hybrid by five orders of magnitude compared to the empty porous silicon host.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Natalia Gostkowska-LeknerORCiDGND, Sandrino Danny KojdaORCiDGND, Jan-Ekkehard Hoffmann, Manfred May, Patrick HuberORCiD, Klaus HabichtORCiDGND, Tommy HofmannGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micromeso.2022.112155
ISSN:1387-1811
ISSN:1873-3093
Title of parent work (English):Microporous and mesoporous materials : zeolites, clays, carbons and related materials
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/27
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/17
Tag:Melt infiltration; Mesoporous silicon; Organic-inorganic hybrid; P3HT
Volume:343
Article number:112155
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:DFG, Germany [402553194]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.