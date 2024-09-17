Synthesis of organic-inorganic hybrids based on the conjugated polymer P3HT and mesoporous silicon

Natalia Gostkowska-Lekner, Sandrino Danny Kojda, Jan-Ekkehard Hoffmann, Manfred May, Patrick Huber, Klaus Habicht, Tommy Hofmann Organic-inorganic hybrids are a class of functional materials that combine favorable properties of their constituents to achieve an overall improved performance for a wide range of applications. This article presents the synthesis route for P3HT-porous silicon hybrids for thermoelectric applications. The conjugated polymer P3HT is incorporated into the porous silicon matrix by means of melt infiltration. Gravimetry, sorption isotherms and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX) mapping indicate that the organic molecules occupy more than 50% of the void space in the inorganic host. We demonstrate that subsequent diffusion-based doping of the confined polymer in a FeCl3 solution increases the electrical conductivity of the hybrid by five orders of magnitude compared to the empty porous silicon host.