Deriving soil moisture content (SMC) at the regional scale with different spatial and temporal land cover changes is still a challenge for active and passive remote sensing systems, often coped with machine learning methods. So far, the reference measurements of the data-driven approaches are usually based on point data, which entails a scale gap to the resolution of the remote sensing data. Cosmic Ray Neutron Sensing (CRNS) indirectly provides SMC estimates of a soil volume covering more than 1 ha and vertical depth up to 80 cm and is thus able to narrow this scale gap. So far, the CRNS-based SMC has only been used as validation source of remote sensing based SMC products. Its beneficial large sensing volume, especially in depth, has not been exploited yet. However, the sensing volume of the CRNS, which is changing with hydrological conditions, bears challenges for the comparison with remote sensing observations. This study, for the fist time, aims to understand the direct linkage of optical (Sentinel 2) and SAR (Sentinel 1) data with CRNS-based SMC. Thereby, the CRNS-based SMC is obtained by an experimental CRNS cluster that covers the high temporal and spatial SMC variability of an entire pre-alpine subcatchment. Using different Random Forest regressions, we analyze the potentials and limitations of both remote sensing sensors to follow the CRNS-based SMC signal. Our results show that it is possible to link the CRNS-based SMC signal with SAR and optical remote sensing observations via Random Forest modelling. We found that Sentinel 2 data is able to separate wet from dry periods with a R2 of 0.68. It is less affected by the changing soil volume that contributes to the CRNS-based SMC signal and it is able to assign a land cover specific SMC distribution. However, Sentinel 2 regression models are not accurate (R2 < 0.21) in mapping the CRNSbased SMC for the frequently mowed grassland areas of the study site. It requires soil type and topographical information to accurately follow the CRNS-based SMC signal with Random Forest regression. Sentinel 1 data instead is affected by the changing soil volume that contributes to the CRNS-based SMC signal. It has reasonable model performance (R2 = 0.34) when the CRNS data correspond to surface SMC. Also for Sentinel 1 the retrieval is impacted by the mowing activities at the test site. When separating the CRNS data set into dry and wet periods, soil properties and topography are the main drivers of SMC estimation. Sentinel 1 or Sentinel 2 data add the existing temporal variability to the regression models. The analysis underlines the need of combining optical and SAR observations (Sentinel 1, Sentinel 2) as well as soil property and topographical information to understand and follow the CRNS-based SMC signal for different hydrological conditions and land cover types.

