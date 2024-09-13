Detecting ongoing disease activity in mildly affected multiple sclerosis patients under first-line therapies

Lars Masanneck, Leoni Rolfes, Liesa Regner-Nelke, Alice Willison, Saskia Räuber, Falk Steffen, Stefan Bittner, Frauke Zipp, Philipp Albrecht, Tobias Ruck, Hans-Peter Hartung, Sven G. Meuth, Marc Pawlitzki
- Background:
The current range of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) has placed more importance on the accurate monitoring of disease progression for timely and appropriate treatment decisions. With a rising number of measurements for disease progression, it is currently unclear how well these measurements or combinations of them can monitor more mildly affected RRMS patients.
Objectives:
To investigate several composite measures for monitoring disease activity and their potential relation to the biomarker neurofilament light chain (NfL) in a clearly defined early RRMS patient cohort with a milder disease course.
Methods:
From a total of 301 RRMS patients, a subset of 46 patients being treated with a continuous first-line therapy was analyzed for loss of no evidence of disease activity (lo-NEDA-3) status, relapse-associated worsening (RAW) and progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA), up to seven years after treatment initialization.
Results:
In this mildly affected cohort, both lo-NEDA-3 and PIRA frequently occurred over a median observational period of 67.2 months and were observed in 39 (84.8%) and 23 (50.0%) patients, respectively.
Additionally, 12 out of 26 PIRA manifestations (46.2%) were observed without a corresponding lo-NEDA-3 status. Jointly, either PIRA or lo-NEDA-3 showed disease activity in all patients followed-up for at least the median duration (67.2 months). NfL values demonstrated an association with the occurrence of relapses and RAW.
Conclusion:
The complementary use of different disease progression measures helps mirror ongoing disease activity in mildly affected early RRMS patients being treated with continuous first-line therapy.…
