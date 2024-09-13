Detecting ongoing disease activity in mildly affected multiple sclerosis patients under first-line therapies

Background: The current range of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) has placed more importance on the accurate monitoring of disease progression for timely and appropriate treatment decisions. With a rising number of measurements for disease progression, it is currently unclear how well these measurements or combinations of them can monitor more mildly affected RRMS patients. Objectives: To investigate several composite measures for monitoring disease activity and their potential relation to the biomarker neurofilament light chain (NfL) in a clearly defined early RRMS patient cohort with a milder disease course. Methods: From a total of 301 RRMS patients, a subset of 46 patients being treated with a continuous first-line therapy was analyzed for loss of no evidence of disease activity (lo-NEDA-3) status, relapse-associated worsening (RAW) and progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA), up to seven years after treatment initialization. Kaplan-Meier estimates were

Background: The current range of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) has placed more importance on the accurate monitoring of disease progression for timely and appropriate treatment decisions. With a rising number of measurements for disease progression, it is currently unclear how well these measurements or combinations of them can monitor more mildly affected RRMS patients. Objectives: To investigate several composite measures for monitoring disease activity and their potential relation to the biomarker neurofilament light chain (NfL) in a clearly defined early RRMS patient cohort with a milder disease course. Methods: From a total of 301 RRMS patients, a subset of 46 patients being treated with a continuous first-line therapy was analyzed for loss of no evidence of disease activity (lo-NEDA-3) status, relapse-associated worsening (RAW) and progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA), up to seven years after treatment initialization. Kaplan-Meier estimates were used for time-to-event analysis. Additionally, a Cox regression model was used to analyze the effect of NIL levels on outcome measures in this cohort. Results: In this mildly affected cohort, both lo-NEDA-3 and PIRA frequently occurred over a median observational period of 67.2 months and were observed in 39 (84.8%) and 23 (50.0%) patients, respectively. Additionally, 12 out of 26 PIRA manifestations (46.2%) were observed without a corresponding lo-NEDA-3 status. Jointly, either PIRA or lo-NEDA-3 showed disease activity in all patients followed-up for at least the median duration (67.2 months). NfL values demonstrated an association with the occurrence of relapses and RAW. Conclusion: The complementary use of different disease progression measures helps mirror ongoing disease activity in mildly affected early RRMS patients being treated with continuous first-line therapy.

…