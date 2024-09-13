The syntax of functional left peripheries
- This book provides a novel analysis for the syntax of the clausal left periphery, focusing on various finite clause types and especially on embedded clauses. It investigates how the appearance of multiple projections interacts with economy principles and with the need for marking syntactic information overtly. In particular, the proposed account shows that a flexible approach assuming only a minimal number of projections is altogether favourable to cartographic approaches. The main focus of the book is on West Germanic, in particular on English and German, yet other Germanic and non-Germanic languages are also discussed for comparative purposes.
|Julia Bacskai-AtkariGND
|https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8205597
|978-3-96110-421-5
|978-3-98554-079-2
|2750-5588
|2750-557X
|Open Germanic Linguistics
|clause typing in West Germanic and beyond
|Language Science Press
|Berlin
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|English
|2024/03/07
|2024
|2024/09/13
|novel analysis; syntax of the clausal left periphery
|5
|viii, 342
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International