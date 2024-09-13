Schließen

The syntax of functional left peripheries

  • This book provides a novel analysis for the syntax of the clausal left periphery, focusing on various finite clause types and especially on embedded clauses. It investigates how the appearance of multiple projections interacts with economy principles and with the need for marking syntactic information overtly. In particular, the proposed account shows that a flexible approach assuming only a minimal number of projections is altogether favourable to cartographic approaches. The main focus of the book is on West Germanic, in particular on English and German, yet other Germanic and non-Germanic languages are also discussed for comparative purposes.

Julia Bacskai-Atkari
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8205597
ISBN:978-3-96110-421-5
ISBN:978-3-98554-079-2
ISSN:2750-5588
ISSN:2750-557X
Open Germanic Linguistics
clause typing in West Germanic and beyond
Publisher:Language Science Press
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
2024/03/07
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/09/13
Tag:novel analysis; syntax of the clausal left periphery
Volume:5
Number of pages:viii, 342
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

