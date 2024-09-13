One-Pot chemoenzymatic synthesis of microviridin analogs containing functional tags

- Microviridins are a prominent family of ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides (RiPPs) featuring characteristic lactone and lactam rings. Their unusual cage-like architecture renders them highly potent serine protease inhibitors of which individual variants specifically inhibit different types of proteases of pharmacological interest.
While posttranslational modifications are key for the stability and bioactivity of RiPPs, additional attractive properties can be introduced by functional tags.
To date - although highly desirable - no method has been reported to incorporate functional tags in microviridin scaffolds or the overarching class of graspetides.
In this study, a chemoenzymatic in vitro platform is used to introduce functional tags in various microviridin variants yielding biotinylated, dansylated or propargylated congeners.
This straightforward approach paves the way for customized protease inhibitors with built-in functionalities that can help to unravel the still elusive ecological rolesMicroviridins are a prominent family of ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides (RiPPs) featuring characteristic lactone and lactam rings. Their unusual cage-like architecture renders them highly potent serine protease inhibitors of which individual variants specifically inhibit different types of proteases of pharmacological interest.
While posttranslational modifications are key for the stability and bioactivity of RiPPs, additional attractive properties can be introduced by functional tags.
To date - although highly desirable - no method has been reported to incorporate functional tags in microviridin scaffolds or the overarching class of graspetides.
In this study, a chemoenzymatic in vitro platform is used to introduce functional tags in various microviridin variants yielding biotinylated, dansylated or propargylated congeners.
This straightforward approach paves the way for customized protease inhibitors with built-in functionalities that can help to unravel the still elusive ecological roles and targets of this remarkable class of compounds and to foster applications based on protease inhibition.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Stella Scholz, Sofia Kerestetzopoulou, Vincent WiebachORCiDGND, Romina SchnegotzkiORCiDGND, Bianca Schmid, Emmanuel Reyna-GonzalezORCiDGND, Ling DingORCiD, Roderich D. Süssmuth, Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Martin BaunachORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/cbic.202200345
|ISSN:
|1439-4227
|ISSN:
|1439-7633
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35995730
|Title of parent work (English):
|ChemBioChem
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/08/22
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/13
|Tag:
|RiPPs; chemoenzymatic synthesis; microviridins; protease inhibitors; synthetic biology
|Volume:
|23
|Issue:
|20
|Article number:
|e202200345
|Number of pages:
|7
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) as; part of the DFG [RTG 2473, 392923329]; Novo Nordisk Foundation; [NNFOC0055625]; Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International