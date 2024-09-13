One-Pot chemoenzymatic synthesis of microviridin analogs containing functional tags

Microviridins are a prominent family of ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides (RiPPs) featuring characteristic lactone and lactam rings. Their unusual cage-like architecture renders them highly potent serine protease inhibitors of which individual variants specifically inhibit different types of proteases of pharmacological interest. While posttranslational modifications are key for the stability and bioactivity of RiPPs, additional attractive properties can be introduced by functional tags. To date - although highly desirable - no method has been reported to incorporate functional tags in microviridin scaffolds or the overarching class of graspetides. In this study, a chemoenzymatic in vitro platform is used to introduce functional tags in various microviridin variants yielding biotinylated, dansylated or propargylated congeners. This straightforward approach paves the way for customized protease inhibitors with built-in functionalities that can help to unravel the still elusive ecological roles

Microviridins are a prominent family of ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides (RiPPs) featuring characteristic lactone and lactam rings. Their unusual cage-like architecture renders them highly potent serine protease inhibitors of which individual variants specifically inhibit different types of proteases of pharmacological interest. While posttranslational modifications are key for the stability and bioactivity of RiPPs, additional attractive properties can be introduced by functional tags. To date - although highly desirable - no method has been reported to incorporate functional tags in microviridin scaffolds or the overarching class of graspetides. In this study, a chemoenzymatic in vitro platform is used to introduce functional tags in various microviridin variants yielding biotinylated, dansylated or propargylated congeners. This straightforward approach paves the way for customized protease inhibitors with built-in functionalities that can help to unravel the still elusive ecological roles and targets of this remarkable class of compounds and to foster applications based on protease inhibition.

