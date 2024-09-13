Schließen

One-Pot chemoenzymatic synthesis of microviridin analogs containing functional tags

  • Microviridins are a prominent family of ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides (RiPPs) featuring characteristic lactone and lactam rings. Their unusual cage-like architecture renders them highly potent serine protease inhibitors of which individual variants specifically inhibit different types of proteases of pharmacological interest. While posttranslational modifications are key for the stability and bioactivity of RiPPs, additional attractive properties can be introduced by functional tags. To date - although highly desirable - no method has been reported to incorporate functional tags in microviridin scaffolds or the overarching class of graspetides. In this study, a chemoenzymatic in vitro platform is used to introduce functional tags in various microviridin variants yielding biotinylated, dansylated or propargylated congeners. This straightforward approach paves the way for customized protease inhibitors with built-in functionalities that can help to unravel the still elusive ecological rolesMicroviridins are a prominent family of ribosomally synthesized and posttranslationally modified peptides (RiPPs) featuring characteristic lactone and lactam rings. Their unusual cage-like architecture renders them highly potent serine protease inhibitors of which individual variants specifically inhibit different types of proteases of pharmacological interest. While posttranslational modifications are key for the stability and bioactivity of RiPPs, additional attractive properties can be introduced by functional tags. To date - although highly desirable - no method has been reported to incorporate functional tags in microviridin scaffolds or the overarching class of graspetides. In this study, a chemoenzymatic in vitro platform is used to introduce functional tags in various microviridin variants yielding biotinylated, dansylated or propargylated congeners. This straightforward approach paves the way for customized protease inhibitors with built-in functionalities that can help to unravel the still elusive ecological roles and targets of this remarkable class of compounds and to foster applications based on protease inhibition.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stella Scholz, Sofia Kerestetzopoulou, Vincent WiebachORCiDGND, Romina SchnegotzkiORCiDGND, Bianca Schmid, Emmanuel Reyna-GonzalezORCiDGND, Ling DingORCiD, Roderich D. Süssmuth, Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Martin BaunachORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cbic.202200345
ISSN:1439-4227
ISSN:1439-7633
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35995730
Title of parent work (English):ChemBioChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/13
Tag:RiPPs; chemoenzymatic synthesis; microviridins; protease inhibitors; synthetic biology
Volume:23
Issue:20
Article number:e202200345
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) as; part of the DFG [RTG 2473, 392923329]; Novo Nordisk Foundation; [NNFOC0055625]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.