Polygenic risk scores in epilepsy

  • An epilepsy diagnosis has large consequences for an individual but is often difficult to make in clinical practice. Novel biomarkers are thus greatly needed. Here, we give an overview of how thousands of common genetic factors that increase the risk for epilepsy can be summarized as epilepsy polygenic risk scores (PRS). We discuss the current state of research on how epilepsy PRS can serve as a biomarker for the risk for epilepsy. The high heritability of common forms of epilepsy, particularly genetic generalized epilepsy, indicates a promising potential for epilepsy PRS in diagnosis and risk prediction. Small sample sizes and low ancestral diversity of current epilepsy genome-wide association studies show, however, a need for larger and more diverse studies before epilepsy PRS could be properly implemented in the clinic.

