Fichte's turn from absolute I to absolute knowledge

  • Fichte’s Wissenschaftslehre of 1801/2 is considered to be the beginning of his late phase. In this phase he supposedly alters his earlier thinking and, instead of the transcendental unity of the I, conceptualizes a higher transcendent and simple unity; a unity that has been claimed to correspond to Neoplatonism. I refute these two arguments here. First, through a comparison between the Wissenschaftslehre of 1801/2 and that of 1794/5, I show that both versions contain a similar analysis of the supreme unity. Second, I show that in 1801/2 Fichte explicitly dissociates the supreme unity from transcendence and simplicity. His conception of the supreme unity in fact levels a critique upon such concept of unity. Instead of the transcendent One, which is hierarchically prior to multiplicity, Fichte formulates in both 1794/5 and 1801/2 a complicated concept of the supreme unity. On Fichte’s account, this unity “hovers” between multiplicity and unity as simplicity.

Author details:Yehuda (Yady) OrenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5840/idstudies2022726143
ISSN:0046-8541
Title of parent work (German):Idealistic studies : an interdisciplinary journal of philosophy
Publisher:Philosophy Documentation Center
Place of publishing:Charlottesville, Va.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/13
Volume:22
Issue:2
Number of pages:21
First page:157
Last Page:178
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

