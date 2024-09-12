Schließen

Memory-multi-fractional Brownian motion with continuous correlations

  • We propose a generalization of the widely used fractional Brownian motion (FBM), memory-multi-FBM (MMFBM), to describe viscoelastic or persistent anomalous diffusion with time-dependent memory exponent α(t ) in a changing environment. In MMFBM the built-in, long-range memory is continuously modulated by α(t ). We derive the essential statistical properties of MMFBM such as its response function, mean-squared displacement (MSD), autocovariance function, and Gaussian distribution. In contrast to existing forms of FBM with time-varying memory exponents but a reset memory structure, the instantaneous dynamic of MMFBM is influenced by the process history, e.g., we show that after a steplike change of α(t ) the scaling exponent of the MSD after the α step may be determined by the value of α(t ) before the change. MMFBM is a versatile and useful process for correlated physical systems with nonequilibrium initial conditions in a changing environment.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wei WangORCiD, Michał BalcerekORCiD, Krzysztof BurneckiORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Skirmantas JanušonisORCiD, Jakub ŚlęzakORCiD, Thomas VojtaORCiD, Agnieszka WyłomańskaORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevResearch.5.L032025
ISSN:2643-1564
Title of parent work (English):Physical review research
Publisher:APS
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/08/23
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/09/12
Volume:5
Issue:3
Article number:L032025
Number of pages:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.