Memory-multi-fractional Brownian motion with continuous correlations
- We propose a generalization of the widely used fractional Brownian motion (FBM), memory-multi-FBM (MMFBM), to describe viscoelastic or persistent anomalous diffusion with time-dependent memory exponent α(t ) in a changing environment. In MMFBM the built-in, long-range memory is continuously modulated by α(t ). We derive the essential statistical properties of MMFBM such as its response function, mean-squared displacement (MSD), autocovariance function, and Gaussian distribution. In contrast to existing forms of FBM with time-varying memory exponents but a reset memory structure, the instantaneous dynamic of MMFBM is influenced by the process history, e.g., we show that after a steplike change of α(t ) the scaling exponent of the MSD after the α step may be determined by the value of α(t ) before the change. MMFBM is a versatile and useful process for correlated physical systems with nonequilibrium initial conditions in a changing environment.
|Wei WangORCiD, Michał BalcerekORCiD, Krzysztof BurneckiORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Skirmantas JanušonisORCiD, Jakub ŚlęzakORCiD, Thomas VojtaORCiD, Agnieszka WyłomańskaORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevResearch.5.L032025
|2643-1564
|Physical review research
|APS
|College Park
|Article
|English
|2023/08/23
|2023
|2024/09/12
|5
|3
|L032025
|8
