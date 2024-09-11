Schließen

Responses toward injustice shaped by justice sensitivity - evidence from Germany

  Anger, indignation, guilt, rumination, victim compensation, and perpetrator punishment are considered primary responses associated with justice sensitivity (JS). However, injustice and high JS may predispose to further responses. We had N = 293 adults rate their JS, 17 potential responses toward 12 unjust scenarios from the victim's, observer's, beneficiary's, and perpetrator's perspectives, and several control variables. Unjust situations generally elicited many affective, cognitive, and behavioral responses. JS generally predisposed to strong affective responses toward injustice, including sadness, pity, disappointment, and helplessness. It impaired trivialization, victim-blaming, or justification, which may otherwise help cope with injustice. It predisposed to conflict solutions and victim compensation. Particularly victim and beneficiary JS had stronger effects in unjust situations from the corresponding perspective. These findings add to a better understanding of the main and interaction effects of unjust situations from different perspectives and the JS facets, differences between the JS facets, as well as the links between JS and behavior and well-being.

Metadaten
Author details:Rebecca BondüORCiDGND, Anna K. HollORCiDGND, Denny Trommler, Manfred J. Schmitt
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.858291
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36033064
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/11
Tag:anger; helplessness; justice sensitivity; sadness; social withdrawal
Volume:13
Article number:858291
Number of pages:19
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

