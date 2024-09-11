Interpreting binary neutron star mergers
- Gravitational waves emitted from the coalescence of neutron star binaries open a new window to probe matter and fundamental physics in unexplored, extreme regimes. To extract information about the supranuclear matter inside neutron stars and the properties of the compact binary systems, robust theoretical prescriptions are required. We give an overview about general features of the dynamics and the gravitational wave signal during the binary neutron star coalescence. We briefly describe existing analytical and numerical approaches to investigate the highly dynamical, strong-field region during the merger. We review existing waveform approximants and discuss properties and possible advantages and shortcomings of individual waveform models, and their application for real gravitational-wave data analysis.
|Author details:
|Tim DietrichORCiDGND, Tanja Hinderer, Anuradha Samajdar
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10714-020-02751-6
|ISSN:
|0001-7701
|ISSN:
|1572-9532
|Title of parent work (English):
|General relativity and gravitation : GRG journal
|Subtitle (English):
|describing the binary neutron star dynamics, modelling gravitational waveforms, and analyzing detections
|Publisher:
|Springer Science + Business Media B.V.
|Place of publishing:
|New York, NY [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/03/03
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/09/11
|Tag:
|equation of state; gravitational waves; neutron stars; tidal effects
|Volume:
|53
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|27
|Number of pages:
|76
|Funding institution:
|Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International