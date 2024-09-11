Schließen

Mid-cretaceous extensional magmatism in the Alborz Mountains, north Iran

  In the Gasht-Masuleh area in the Alborz Mountains, gabbroic magma intruded Palaeozoic metasediments and Mesozoic sediments and crystallised as isotropic and cumulate gabbros. LREE enrichment points to relatively low degrees of mantle melting and depletion of Ti, Nb and Ta relative to primitive mantle points to an arc related component in the magma. Clinopyroxene compositions indicate MORB to arc signatures. U–Pb zircon crystallisation ages of 99.5 ± 0.6 Ma and 99.4 ± 0.6 Ma and phlogopite 40Ar/39Ar ages of 97.1 ± 0.4 Ma, 97.5 ± 0.4 Ma, 97.1 ± 0.1 Ma, within 2σ error, indicate that gabbro intrusion occurred in the (Albian-)Cenomanian (mid-Cretaceous). As active subduction did not take place in the Cretaceous in North Iran, the small volume mafic magmatism in the Gasht-Masuleh area must be due to local, extension-related mantle melting. Melting was most likely caused by far field effects triggered by roll-back of the Neo-Tethys subducting slab. As subduction took place at a distance of ~ 400 km (present distance) from the Alborz Mountains, the observed arc geochemical signatures must be inherited from a previous subduction event and concomitant mantle metasomatism, possibly in combination with contamination of the magma by crustal material.

Metadaten
Author details:Leila RezaeiORCiD, Martin Jan TimmermanORCiD, Mohssen MoazzenORCiD, Uwe AltenbergerORCiDGND, Jiří SlámaORCiD, Masafumi SudoORCiDGND, Christina GünterGND, Franziska Daniela Helena WilkeORCiDGND, Anja M. SchleicherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s00015-023-00443-2
ISSN:1661-8734
ISSN:1661-8726
Title of parent work (English):Swiss journal of geosciences
Subtitle (English):geochemistry and geochronology of Gasht-Masuleh gabbros
Publisher:Birkhäuser
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/09/22
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/09/11
Tag:Alborz Mountains; Gasht-Masuleh; North Iran; extension; gabbro; mid-cretaceous
Volume:116
Article number:14
Number of pages:21
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

