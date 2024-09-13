Schließen

Divergent dynamics of inflammatory mediators and multiplex PCRs during airway infection in cystic fibrosis patients and healthy controls

  • Background In cystic fibrosis (CF), acute respiratory exacerbations critically enhance pulmonary destruction. Since these mainly occur outside regular appointments, they remain unexplored. We previously elaborated a protocol for home-based upper airway (UAW) sampling obtaining nasal-lavage fluid (NLF), which, in contrast to sputum, does not require immediate processing. The aim of this study was to compare UAW inflammation and pathogen colonization during stable phases and exacerbations in CF patients and healthy controls. Methods Initially, we obtained NLF by rinsing 10 ml of isotonic saline/nostril during stable phases. During exacerbations, subjects regularly collected NLF at home. CF patients directly submitted one aliquot for microbiological cultures. The remaining samples were immediately frozen until transfer on ice to our clinic, where PCR analyses were performed and interleukin (IL)-1 beta/IL-6/IL-8, neutrophil elastase (NE), matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-9, and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase (TIMP)-1 wereBackground In cystic fibrosis (CF), acute respiratory exacerbations critically enhance pulmonary destruction. Since these mainly occur outside regular appointments, they remain unexplored. We previously elaborated a protocol for home-based upper airway (UAW) sampling obtaining nasal-lavage fluid (NLF), which, in contrast to sputum, does not require immediate processing. The aim of this study was to compare UAW inflammation and pathogen colonization during stable phases and exacerbations in CF patients and healthy controls. Methods Initially, we obtained NLF by rinsing 10 ml of isotonic saline/nostril during stable phases. During exacerbations, subjects regularly collected NLF at home. CF patients directly submitted one aliquot for microbiological cultures. The remaining samples were immediately frozen until transfer on ice to our clinic, where PCR analyses were performed and interleukin (IL)-1 beta/IL-6/IL-8, neutrophil elastase (NE), matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-9, and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase (TIMP)-1 were assessed. Results Altogether, 49 CF patients and 38 healthy controls (HCs) completed the study, and 214 NLF samples were analyzed. Of the 49 CF patients, 20 were at least intermittently colonized with P. aeruginosa and received azithromycin and/or inhaled antibiotics as standard therapy. At baseline, IL-6 and IL-8 tended to be elevated in CF compared to controls. During infection, inflammatory mediators increased in both cohorts, reaching significance only for IL-6 in controls (p=0.047). Inflammatory responses tended to be higher in controls [1.6-fold (NE) to 4.4-fold (MMP-9)], while in CF, mediators increased only moderately [1.2-1.5-fold (IL-6/IL-8/NE/TIMP-1/MMP-9)]. Patients receiving inhalative antibiotics or azithromycin (n=20 and n=15, respectively) revealed lower levels of IL-1 beta/IL-6/IL-8 and NE during exacerbation compared to CF patients not receiving those antibiotics. In addition, CF patients receiving azithromycin showed MMP-9 levels significantly lower than CF patients not receiving azithromycin at stable phase and exacerbation. Altogether, rhinoviruses were the most frequently detected virus, detected at least once in n=24 (49.0%) of the 49 included pwCF and in n=26 (68.4%) of the 38 healthy controls over the 13-month duration of the study. Remarkably, during exacerbation, rhinovirus detection rates were significantly higher in the HC group compared to those in CF patients (65.8% vs. 22.4%; p<0.0001). Conclusion Non-invasive and partially home-based UAW sampling opens new windows for the assessment of inflammation and pathogen colonization in the unified airway system.show moreshow less

Author details:Nina Erdmann, Theresa Schilling, Julia Hentschel, Thomas Lehmann, Philipp von Bismarck, Tobias Ankermann, Franziska Duckstein, Michael Baier, Carlos Zagoya, Jochen G. MainzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2022.947359
ISSN:1664-3224
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36466839
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in immunology
Subtitle (English):Serial upper airway sampling by nasal lavage
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/13
Tag:Pseudomonas aeruginosa; cystic fibrosis; interleukin; metalloproteinase; nasal lavage; neutrophilic elastase
Volume:13
Article number:947359
Number of pages:17
Organizational units:Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

