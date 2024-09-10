A minimal light-driven system to study the enzymatic CO2 reduction of formate dehydrogenase

A minimal light-driven approach was established for studying enzymatic CO2 conversion spectroscopically. The system consists of a photosensitizer Eosin Y, EDTA as a sacrificial electron donor and substrate source, and formate dehydrogenase from Rhodobacter capsulatus (RcFDH) as a biocatalyst. This simplified three-component system provides a photo-triggered control for in situ characterization of the entire catalytic reaction. Direct reduction of RcFDH by the photosensitizer without additional electron carriers was confirmed via UV-Vis spectroscopy, while GC-MS and IR spectroscopy were used to follow photoinduced CO2 generation from EDTA and its subsequent enzymatic reduction, yielding the product formate. Photo-driven and in vitro, dye-based CO2 reduction was inhibited by azide under a mixed (competitive-non-competitive) inhibition mode. IR spectroscopy reveals displacement of the competitively-bound azide by CO2, reflecting an interaction of both with the active site cofactor. This work comprises a proof-of-concept for a new

A minimal light-driven approach was established for studying enzymatic CO2 conversion spectroscopically. The system consists of a photosensitizer Eosin Y, EDTA as a sacrificial electron donor and substrate source, and formate dehydrogenase from Rhodobacter capsulatus (RcFDH) as a biocatalyst. This simplified three-component system provides a photo-triggered control for in situ characterization of the entire catalytic reaction. Direct reduction of RcFDH by the photosensitizer without additional electron carriers was confirmed via UV-Vis spectroscopy, while GC-MS and IR spectroscopy were used to follow photoinduced CO2 generation from EDTA and its subsequent enzymatic reduction, yielding the product formate. Photo-driven and in vitro, dye-based CO2 reduction was inhibited by azide under a mixed (competitive-non-competitive) inhibition mode. IR spectroscopy reveals displacement of the competitively-bound azide by CO2, reflecting an interaction of both with the active site cofactor. This work comprises a proof-of-concept for a new approach to employ light for regulating the reaction of formate dehydrogenases and other CO2 reductases.

…