A minimal light-driven system to study the enzymatic CO2 reduction of formate dehydrogenase

  • A minimal light-driven approach was established for studying enzymatic CO2 conversion spectroscopically. The system consists of a photosensitizer Eosin Y, EDTA as a sacrificial electron donor and substrate source, and formate dehydrogenase from Rhodobacter capsulatus (RcFDH) as a biocatalyst. This simplified three-component system provides a photo-triggered control for in situ characterization of the entire catalytic reaction. Direct reduction of RcFDH by the photosensitizer without additional electron carriers was confirmed via UV-Vis spectroscopy, while GC-MS and IR spectroscopy were used to follow photoinduced CO2 generation from EDTA and its subsequent enzymatic reduction, yielding the product formate. Photo-driven and in vitro, dye-based CO2 reduction was inhibited by azide under a mixed (competitive-non-competitive) inhibition mode. IR spectroscopy reveals displacement of the competitively-bound azide by CO2, reflecting an interaction of both with the active site cofactor. This work comprises a proof-of-concept for a newA minimal light-driven approach was established for studying enzymatic CO2 conversion spectroscopically. The system consists of a photosensitizer Eosin Y, EDTA as a sacrificial electron donor and substrate source, and formate dehydrogenase from Rhodobacter capsulatus (RcFDH) as a biocatalyst. This simplified three-component system provides a photo-triggered control for in situ characterization of the entire catalytic reaction. Direct reduction of RcFDH by the photosensitizer without additional electron carriers was confirmed via UV-Vis spectroscopy, while GC-MS and IR spectroscopy were used to follow photoinduced CO2 generation from EDTA and its subsequent enzymatic reduction, yielding the product formate. Photo-driven and in vitro, dye-based CO2 reduction was inhibited by azide under a mixed (competitive-non-competitive) inhibition mode. IR spectroscopy reveals displacement of the competitively-bound azide by CO2, reflecting an interaction of both with the active site cofactor. This work comprises a proof-of-concept for a new approach to employ light for regulating the reaction of formate dehydrogenases and other CO2 reductases.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Konstantin LaunORCiD, Benjamin R. DuffusORCiD, Hemant KumarORCiD, Jean-Pierre H. Oudsen, Chara Karafoulidi-Retsou, Armel Tadjoung Waffo, Peter HildebrandtORCiD, Khoa Hoang Ly, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Sagie Katz, Ingo Zebger
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cctc.202201067
ISSN:1867-3880
ISSN:1867-3899
Title of parent work (English):ChemCatChem : the European Society Journal for Catalysis
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/10
Tag:CO2 reduction; EDTA; IR spectroscopy; molybdoenzyme; photosensitizer
Volume:14
Issue:24
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:DFG [390540038]; Einstein Foundation Berlin (Einstein Center of; Catalysis); EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme; [810856]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

