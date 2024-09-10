Schließen

Molecularly imprinted polymer-based sensors for SARS-CoV-2

  • Since the first reported case of COVID-19 in 2019 in China and the official declaration from the World Health Organization in March 2021 as a pandemic, fast and accurate diagnosis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has played a major role worldwide. For this reason, various methods have been developed, comprising reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunoassays, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP), and bio(mimetic)sensors. Among the developed methods, RT-PCR is so far the gold standard. Herein, we give an overview of the MIP-based sensors utilized since the beginning of the pandemic.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Sevinc Kurbanoglu
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/biomimetics7020058
ISSN:2313-7673
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35645185
Title of parent work (English):Biomimetics
Subtitle (English):where are we now?
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/10
Tag:SARS-CoV-2; biomimetic sensors; molecularly imprinted polymers
Volume:7
Issue:2
Article number:58
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under; Germany's Excellence Strategy [EXC 2008/1, 390540038]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.