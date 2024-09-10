Molecularly imprinted polymer-based sensors for SARS-CoV-2
- Since the first reported case of COVID-19 in 2019 in China and the official declaration from the World Health Organization in March 2021 as a pandemic, fast and accurate diagnosis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has played a major role worldwide. For this reason, various methods have been developed, comprising reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunoassays, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP), and bio(mimetic)sensors. Among the developed methods, RT-PCR is so far the gold standard. Herein, we give an overview of the MIP-based sensors utilized since the beginning of the pandemic.
|Author details:
|Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Sevinc Kurbanoglu
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/biomimetics7020058
|ISSN:
|2313-7673
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35645185
|Title of parent work (English):
|Biomimetics
|Subtitle (English):
|where are we now?
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/06
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/10
|Tag:
|SARS-CoV-2; biomimetic sensors; molecularly imprinted polymers
|Volume:
|7
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|58
|Number of pages:
|17
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under; Germany's Excellence Strategy [EXC 2008/1, 390540038]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International