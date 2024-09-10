Schließen

Die EU im globalen Machtgefüge

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Erhard CromeORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-949887-08-6
ISSN:0944-8101
Title of parent work (German):WeltTrends : Zeitschrift für internationale Politik
Publisher:WeltTrends
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/09/10
Volume:32
Issue:200
Number of pages:7
First page:52
Last Page:58
Organizational units:Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.