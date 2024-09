Understanding hydrological dynamics in the tropical Andes of Peru and Ecuador and their responses to climate change

Human-induced climate change is impacting the global water cycle by, e.g., causing changes in precipitation patterns, evapotranspiration dynamics, cryosphere shrinkage, and complex streamflow trends. These changes, coupled with the increased frequency and severity of extreme hydrometeorological events like floods, droughts, and heatwaves, contribute to hydroclimatic disasters, posing significant implications for local and global infrastructure, human health, and overall productivity. In the tropical Andes, climate change is evident through warming trends, glacier retreats, and shifts in precipitation patterns, leading to altered risks of floods and droughts, e.g., in the upper Amazon River basin. Projections for the region indicate rising temperatures, potential glacier disappearance or substantial shrinkage, and altered streamflow patterns, highlighting challenges in water availability due to these expected changes and growing human water demand. The evolving trends in hydroclimatic conditions in the tropical Andes present

Human-induced climate change is impacting the global water cycle by, e.g., causing changes in precipitation patterns, evapotranspiration dynamics, cryosphere shrinkage, and complex streamflow trends. These changes, coupled with the increased frequency and severity of extreme hydrometeorological events like floods, droughts, and heatwaves, contribute to hydroclimatic disasters, posing significant implications for local and global infrastructure, human health, and overall productivity. In the tropical Andes, climate change is evident through warming trends, glacier retreats, and shifts in precipitation patterns, leading to altered risks of floods and droughts, e.g., in the upper Amazon River basin. Projections for the region indicate rising temperatures, potential glacier disappearance or substantial shrinkage, and altered streamflow patterns, highlighting challenges in water availability due to these expected changes and growing human water demand. The evolving trends in hydroclimatic conditions in the tropical Andes present significant challenges to socioeconomic and environmental systems, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding to guide effective adaptation policies and strategies in response to the impacts of climate change in the region. The main objective of this thesis is to investigate current hydrological dynamics in the tropical Andes of Peru and Ecuador and their responses to climate change. Given the scarcity of hydrometeorological data in the region, this objective was accomplished through a comprehensive data preparation and analysis in combination with hydrological modeling using the Soil and Water Assessment Tool (SWAT) eco-hydrological model. In this context, the initial steps involved assessing, identifying, and/or generating more reliable climate input data to address data limitations. The thesis introduces RAIN4PE, a high-resolution precipitation dataset for Peru and Ecuador, developed by merging satellite, reanalysis, and ground-based data with surface elevation through the random forest method. Further adjustments of precipitation estimates were made for catchments influenced by fog/cloud water input on the eastern side of the Andes using streamflow data and applying the method of reverse hydrology. RAIN4PE surpasses other global and local precipitation datasets, showcasing superior reliability and accuracy in representing precipitation patterns and simulating hydrological processes across the tropical Andes. This establishes it as the optimal precipitation product for hydrometeorological applications in the region. Due to the significant biases and limitations of global climate models (GCMs) in representing key atmospheric variables over the tropical Andes, this study developed regionally adapted GCM simulations specifically tailored for Peru and Ecuador. These simulations are known as the BASD-CMIP6-PE dataset, and they were derived using reliable, high-resolution datasets like RAIN4PE as reference data. The BASD-CMIP6-PE dataset shows notable improvements over raw GCM simulations, reflecting enhanced representations of observed climate properties and accurate simulation of streamflow, including high and low flow indices. This renders it suitable for assessing regional climate change impacts on agriculture, water resources, and hydrological extremes. In addition to generating more accurate climatic input data, a reliable hydrological model is essential for simulating watershed hydrological processes. To tackle this challenge, the thesis presents an innovative multiobjective calibration framework integrating remote sensing vegetation data, baseflow index, discharge goodness-of-fit metrics, and flow duration curve signatures. In contrast to traditional calibration strategies relying solely on discharge goodness-of-fit metrics, this approach enhances the simulation of vegetation, streamflow, and the partitioning of flow into surface runoff and baseflow in a typical Andean catchment. The refined hydrological model calibration strategy was applied to conduct reliable simulations and understand current and future hydrological trajectories in the tropical Andes. By establishing a region-suitable and thoroughly tested hydrological model with high-resolution and reliable precipitation input data from RAIN4PE, this study provides new insights into the spatiotemporal distribution of water balance components in Peru and transboundary catchments. Key findings underscore the estimation of Peru's total renewable freshwater resource (total river runoff of 62,399 m3/s), with the Peruvian Amazon basin contributing 97.7%. Within this basin, the Amazon-Andes transition region emerges as a pivotal hotspot for water yield (precipitation minus evapotranspiration), characterized by abundant rainfall and lower atmospheric water demand/evapotranspiration. This finding underlines its paramount role in influencing the hydrological variability of the entire Amazon basin. Subsurface hydrological pathways, particularly baseflow from aquifers, strongly influence water yield in lowland and Andean catchments, sustaining streamflow, especially during the extended dry season. Water yield demonstrates an elevation- and latitude-dependent increase in the Pacific Basin (catchments draining into the Pacific Ocean), while it follows an unimodal curve in the Peruvian Amazon Basin, peaking in the Amazon-Andes transition region. This observation indicates an intricate relationship between water yield and elevation. In Amazon lowlands rivers, particularly in the Ucayali River, floodplains play a significant role in shaping streamflow seasonality by attenuating and delaying peak flows for up to two months during periods of high discharge. This observation underscores the critical importance of incorporating floodplain dynamics into hydrological simulations and river management strategies for accurate modeling and effective water resource management. Hydrological responses vary across different land use types in high Andean catchments. Pasture areas exhibit the highest water yield, while agricultural areas and mountain forests show lower yields, emphasizing the importance of puna (high-altitude) ecosystems, such as pastures, páramos, and bofedales, in regulating natural storage. Projected future hydrological trajectories were analyzed by driving the hydrological model with regionalized GCM simulations provided by the BASD-CMIP6-PE dataset. The analysis considered sustainable (low warming, SSP1-2.6) and fossil fuel-based development (high-end warming, SSP5-8.5) scenarios for the mid (2035-2065) and end (2065-2095) of the century. The projected changes in water yield and streamflow across the tropical Andes exhibit distinct regional and seasonal variations, particularly amplified under a high-end warming scenario towards the end of the century. Projections suggest year-round increases in water yield and streamflow in the Andean regions and decreases in the Amazon lowlands, with exceptions such as the northern Amazon expecting increases during wet seasons. Despite these regional differences, the upper Amazon River's streamflow is projected to remain relatively stable throughout the 21st century. Additionally, projections anticipate a decrease in low flows in the Amazon lowlands and an increased risk of high flows (floods) in the Andean and northern Amazon catchments. This thesis significantly contributes to enhancing climatic data generation, overcoming regional limitations that previously impeded hydrometeorological research, and creating new opportunities. It plays a crucial role in advancing hydrological model calibration, improving the representation of internal hydrological processes, and achieving accurate results for the right reasons. Novel insights into current hydrological dynamics in the tropical Andes are fundamental for improving water resource management. The anticipated intensified changes in water flows and hydrological extreme patterns under a high-end warming scenario highlight the urgency of implementing emissions mitigation and adaptation measures to address the heightened impacts on water resources. In fact, the new datasets (RAIN4PE and BASD-CMIP6-PE) have already been utilized by researchers and experts in regional and local-scale projects and catchments in Peru and Ecuador. For instance, they have been applied in river catchments such as Mantaro, Piura, and San Pedro to analyze local historical and future developments in climate and water resources.

