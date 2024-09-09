Paenalcaligenes niemegkensis sp. nov., a novel species of the family Alcaligenaceae isolated from plastic waste

Strain NGK35T is a motile, Gram-stain-negative, rod-shaped (1.0-2.1 mu m long and 0.6-0.8 mu m wide), aerobic bacterium that was isolated from plastic-polluted landfill soil. The strain grew at temperatures between 6 and 37 degrees C (optimum, 28 degrees C), in 0-10 % NaCl (optimum, 1 %) and at pH 6.0-9.5 (optimum, pH 7.5-8.5). It was positive for cytochrome c oxidase, catalase as well as H2S production, and hydrolysed casein and urea. It used a variety of different carbon sources including citrate, lactate and pyruvate. The predominant membrane fatty acids were C-16:1 cis9 and C-16:0, followed by C-17:0 cyclo and C-18:1 cis11. The major polar lipids were phosphatidylglycerol and phosphatidylethanolamine, followed by diphosphatidyglycerol. The only quinone was ubiquinone Q-8. Phylogenetic analysis based on 16S rRNA gene sequences indicated that strain NGK35(T) belongs to the genus Paenalcaligenes (family Alcaligenaceae), appearing most closely related to Paenalcaligenes hominis CCUG 53761A(T) (96.90 %) and Paenalcaligenes

Strain NGK35T is a motile, Gram-stain-negative, rod-shaped (1.0-2.1 mu m long and 0.6-0.8 mu m wide), aerobic bacterium that was isolated from plastic-polluted landfill soil. The strain grew at temperatures between 6 and 37 degrees C (optimum, 28 degrees C), in 0-10 % NaCl (optimum, 1 %) and at pH 6.0-9.5 (optimum, pH 7.5-8.5). It was positive for cytochrome c oxidase, catalase as well as H2S production, and hydrolysed casein and urea. It used a variety of different carbon sources including citrate, lactate and pyruvate. The predominant membrane fatty acids were C-16:1 cis9 and C-16:0, followed by C-17:0 cyclo and C-18:1 cis11. The major polar lipids were phosphatidylglycerol and phosphatidylethanolamine, followed by diphosphatidyglycerol. The only quinone was ubiquinone Q-8. Phylogenetic analysis based on 16S rRNA gene sequences indicated that strain NGK35(T) belongs to the genus Paenalcaligenes (family Alcaligenaceae), appearing most closely related to Paenalcaligenes hominis CCUG 53761A(T) (96.90 %) and Paenalcaligenes suwonensis ABC02-12(T) (96.94 %). The genomic DNA G+C content of strain NGK35(T) was 52.1 mol%. Genome-based calculations (genome-to-genome distance, average nucleotide identity and DNA G+C content) clearly indicated that the isolate represents a novel species within the genus Paenalcaligenes. Based on phenotypic and molecular characterization, strain NGK35(T) can clearly be differentiated from its phylogenetic neighbours establishing a novel species, for which the name Paenalcaligenes niemegkensis sp. nov. is proposed. The type strain is NGK35T (=DSM 113270(T)=NCCB 100854(T)).

