A research bibliography for world Englishes and Cultural Linguistics
- This research bibliography lists some of the hallmark works in the field of Cultural Linguistics and has an exclusive thematic focus on cultural-linguistic approaches to world Englishes. Therefore, other important and congenial works that have been published under the umbrella of, for example, Conceptual Metaphor Theory (CMT) or deal with langauges other than English are excluded but can be found in the respective references of the individual contributions of this special issue. The research bibliography offers reference works for research strands of the world Englishes framework, such as English language teaching and language use in multicultural and multilingual contexts, as well as language use in the public space. Furthermore, with a collection of publications ranging from the 1980s to most recent state-of-the-art works from the year 2024, the authors identify trends and topical developments in the synthesized research of Cultural Linguistics and world Englishes and offer an outlook on new frontiers in this realm.
|Author details:
|Denisa LatićORCiDGND, Hans-Georg WolfORCiDGND, Frank PolzenhagenGND, Arne PetersORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/weng.12654
|ISSN:
|1467-971X
|ISSN:
|0883-2919
|Title of parent work (English):
|World Englishes : journal of English as an international and intranational language
|Publisher:
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/06/05
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/09/13
|Volume:
|43
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|523
|Last Page:
|531
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International