Schließen

A research bibliography for world Englishes and Cultural Linguistics

  • This research bibliography lists some of the hallmark works in the field of Cultural Linguistics and has an exclusive thematic focus on cultural-linguistic approaches to world Englishes. Therefore, other important and congenial works that have been published under the umbrella of, for example, Conceptual Metaphor Theory (CMT) or deal with langauges other than English are excluded but can be found in the respective references of the individual contributions of this special issue. The research bibliography offers reference works for research strands of the world Englishes framework, such as English language teaching and language use in multicultural and multilingual contexts, as well as language use in the public space. Furthermore, with a collection of publications ranging from the 1980s to most recent state-of-the-art works from the year 2024, the authors identify trends and topical developments in the synthesized research of Cultural Linguistics and world Englishes and offer an outlook on new frontiers in this realm.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Denisa LatićORCiDGND, Hans-Georg WolfORCiDGND, Frank PolzenhagenGND, Arne PetersORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/weng.12654
ISSN:1467-971X
ISSN:0883-2919
Title of parent work (English):World Englishes : journal of English as an international and intranational language
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/06/05
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/09/13
Volume:43
Issue:3
Number of pages:9
First page:523
Last Page:531
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
4 Sprache / 42 Englisch, Altenglisch / 420 Englisch, Altenglisch
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.