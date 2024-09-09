Schließen

Myositis in Germany: epidemiological insights over 15 years from 2005 to 2019

  • Background: The medical care of patients with myositis is a great challenge in clinical practice. This is due to the rarity of these disease, the complexity of diagnosis and management as well as the lack of systematic analyses. Objectives: Therefore, the aim of this project was to obtain an overview of the current care of myositis patients in Germany and to evaluate epidemiological trends in recent years. Methods: In collaboration with BARMER Insurance, retrospective analysis of outpatient and inpatient data from an average of approximately 8.7 million insured patients between January 2005 and December 2019 was performed using ICD-10 codes for myositis for identification of relevant data. In addition, a comparative analysis was performed between myositis patients and an age-matched comparison group from other populations insured by BARMER. Results: 45,800 BARMER-insured individuals received a diagnosis of myositis during the observation period, with a relatively stable prevalence throughout. With regard toBackground: The medical care of patients with myositis is a great challenge in clinical practice. This is due to the rarity of these disease, the complexity of diagnosis and management as well as the lack of systematic analyses. Objectives: Therefore, the aim of this project was to obtain an overview of the current care of myositis patients in Germany and to evaluate epidemiological trends in recent years. Methods: In collaboration with BARMER Insurance, retrospective analysis of outpatient and inpatient data from an average of approximately 8.7 million insured patients between January 2005 and December 2019 was performed using ICD-10 codes for myositis for identification of relevant data. In addition, a comparative analysis was performed between myositis patients and an age-matched comparison group from other populations insured by BARMER. Results: 45,800 BARMER-insured individuals received a diagnosis of myositis during the observation period, with a relatively stable prevalence throughout. With regard to comorbidities, a significantly higher rate of cardiovascular disease as well as neoplasm was observed compared to the control group within the BARMER-insured population. In addition, myositis patients suffer more frequently from psychiatric disorders, such as depression and somatoform disorders. However, the ICD-10 catalogue only includes the specific coding of "dermatomyositis" and "polymyositis" and thus does not allow for a sufficient analysis of all idiopathic inflammatory myopathies subtypes. Conclusion: The current data provide a comprehensive epidemiological analysis of myositis in Germany, highlighting the multimorbidity of myositis patients. This underlines the need for multidisciplinary management. However, the ICD-10 codes currently still in use do not allow for specific analysis of the subtypes of myositis. The upcoming ICD-11 coding may improve future analyses in this regard.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc PawlitzkiORCiD, Laura Acar, Lars MasanneckORCiDGND, Alice Willison, Liesa Regner-Nelke, Christopher Nelke, Helmut L'hoest, Ursula Marschall, Jens Schmidt, Sven G. Meuth, Tobias Ruck
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s42466-022-00226-4
ISSN:2524-3489
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36581896
Title of parent work (English):Neurological research and practice : official journal of the German Neurological Society
Publisher:BioMed Central
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/09
Volume:4
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.