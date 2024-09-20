Schließen

Combination of network and molecule structure accurately predicts competitive inhibitory interactions

  • Mining of metabolite-protein interaction networks facilitates the identification of design principles underlying the regulation of different cellular processes. However, identification and characterization of the regulatory role that metabolites play in interactions with proteins on a genome-scale level remains a pressing task. Based on availability of high-quality metabolite-protein interaction networks and genome-scale metabolic networks, here we propose a supervised machine learning approach, called CIRI that determines whether or not a metabolite is involved in a competitive inhibitory regulatory interaction with an enzyme. First, we show that CIRI outperforms the naive approach based on a structural similarity threshold for a putative competitive inhibitor and the substrates of a metabolic reaction. We also validate the performance of CIRI on several unseen data sets and databases of metabolite-protein interactions not used in the training, and demonstrate that the classifier can be effectively used to predict competitiveMining of metabolite-protein interaction networks facilitates the identification of design principles underlying the regulation of different cellular processes. However, identification and characterization of the regulatory role that metabolites play in interactions with proteins on a genome-scale level remains a pressing task. Based on availability of high-quality metabolite-protein interaction networks and genome-scale metabolic networks, here we propose a supervised machine learning approach, called CIRI that determines whether or not a metabolite is involved in a competitive inhibitory regulatory interaction with an enzyme. First, we show that CIRI outperforms the naive approach based on a structural similarity threshold for a putative competitive inhibitor and the substrates of a metabolic reaction. We also validate the performance of CIRI on several unseen data sets and databases of metabolite-protein interactions not used in the training, and demonstrate that the classifier can be effectively used to predict competitive inhibitory interactions. Finally, we show that CIRI can be employed to refine predictions about metabolite-protein interactions from a recently proposed PROMIS approach that employs metabolomics and proteomics profiles from size exclusion chromatography in E. coli to predict metaboliteprotein interactions. Altogether, CIRI fills a gap in cataloguing metabolite-protein interactions and can be used in directing future machine learning efforts to categorize the regulatory type of these interactions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Zahra Razaghi-MoghadamORCiD, Ewelina SokolowskaORCiD, Marcin A. Sowa, Aleksandra SkiryczORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.csbj.2021.04.012
ISSN:2001-0370
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34136091
Title of parent work (English):Computational and structural biotechnology journal
Publisher:Research Network of Computational and Structural Biotechnology (RNCSB)
Place of publishing:Gotenburg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/20
Tag:Genome-scale metabolic models; Metabolite-protein interactions; Supervised machine learning
Volume:19
Number of pages:9
First page:2170
Last Page:2178
Funding institution:Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; European UnionEuropean Commission [862201]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

