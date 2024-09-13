A synthesis of fracture, friction and damage processes in earthquake rupture zones

We review properties and processes of earthquake rupture zones based on field studies, laboratory observations, theoretical models and simulations, with the goal of assessing the possible dominance of different processes in different parts of the rupture and validity of commonly used models. Rupture zones may be divided into front, intermediate, and tail regions that interact to different extents. The rupture front is dominated by fracturing and granulation processes and strong dilatation, producing faulting products that are reworked by subsequent sliding behind. The intermediate region sustains primarily frictional sliding with relatively high slip rates that produce appreciable stress transfer to the propagating front. The tail region further behind is characterized by low slip rates that effectively do not influence the propagating front, although it (and the intermediate region) can spawn small offspring rupture fronts. Wave-mediated stress transfer can also trigger failures ahead of the rupture front. Earthquake ruptures are

We review properties and processes of earthquake rupture zones based on field studies, laboratory observations, theoretical models and simulations, with the goal of assessing the possible dominance of different processes in different parts of the rupture and validity of commonly used models. Rupture zones may be divided into front, intermediate, and tail regions that interact to different extents. The rupture front is dominated by fracturing and granulation processes and strong dilatation, producing faulting products that are reworked by subsequent sliding behind. The intermediate region sustains primarily frictional sliding with relatively high slip rates that produce appreciable stress transfer to the propagating front. The tail region further behind is characterized by low slip rates that effectively do not influence the propagating front, although it (and the intermediate region) can spawn small offspring rupture fronts. Wave-mediated stress transfer can also trigger failures ahead of the rupture front. Earthquake ruptures are often spatially discontinuous and intermittent with a hierarchy of asperity and segment sizes that radiate waves with different tensorial compositions and frequency bands. While different deformation processes dominating parts of the rupture zones can be treated effectively with existing constitutive relations, a more appropriate analysis of earthquake processes would require a model that combines aspects of fracture, damage-breakage, and frictional frameworks.

