Schließen

A synthesis of fracture, friction and damage processes in earthquake rupture zones

  • We review properties and processes of earthquake rupture zones based on field studies, laboratory observations, theoretical models and simulations, with the goal of assessing the possible dominance of different processes in different parts of the rupture and validity of commonly used models. Rupture zones may be divided into front, intermediate, and tail regions that interact to different extents. The rupture front is dominated by fracturing and granulation processes and strong dilatation, producing faulting products that are reworked by subsequent sliding behind. The intermediate region sustains primarily frictional sliding with relatively high slip rates that produce appreciable stress transfer to the propagating front. The tail region further behind is characterized by low slip rates that effectively do not influence the propagating front, although it (and the intermediate region) can spawn small offspring rupture fronts. Wave-mediated stress transfer can also trigger failures ahead of the rupture front. Earthquake ruptures areWe review properties and processes of earthquake rupture zones based on field studies, laboratory observations, theoretical models and simulations, with the goal of assessing the possible dominance of different processes in different parts of the rupture and validity of commonly used models. Rupture zones may be divided into front, intermediate, and tail regions that interact to different extents. The rupture front is dominated by fracturing and granulation processes and strong dilatation, producing faulting products that are reworked by subsequent sliding behind. The intermediate region sustains primarily frictional sliding with relatively high slip rates that produce appreciable stress transfer to the propagating front. The tail region further behind is characterized by low slip rates that effectively do not influence the propagating front, although it (and the intermediate region) can spawn small offspring rupture fronts. Wave-mediated stress transfer can also trigger failures ahead of the rupture front. Earthquake ruptures are often spatially discontinuous and intermittent with a hierarchy of asperity and segment sizes that radiate waves with different tensorial compositions and frequency bands. While different deformation processes dominating parts of the rupture zones can be treated effectively with existing constitutive relations, a more appropriate analysis of earthquake processes would require a model that combines aspects of fracture, damage-breakage, and frictional frameworks.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yehuda Ben-ZionORCiD, Georg DresenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00024-022-03168-9
ISSN:0033-4553
ISSN:1420-9136
Title of parent work (English):Pure and applied geophysics
Publisher:Birkhäuser
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/13
Tag:Earthquake rupture zones; dilatancy; fracture; friction; rock damage; shear;
Volume:179
Number of pages:17
First page:4323
Last Page:4339
Funding institution:National Science Foundation; GeoForschungsZentrum Potsdam;; [EAR-2122168]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.