„Durch Wissen zum Glauben“
- 2022 jährte sich die Eröffnung der Berliner Hochschule für die Wissenschaft des Judentums zum 150. Mal. Der vorliegende Beitrag hat die akademisch ausgerichtete Rabbinerausbildung in Deutschland in Geschichte und Gegenwart im Focus.
- 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Hochschule für die Wissenschaft des Judentums in Berlin. This article focuses on the academically oriented rabbinical training in Germany in history and the present.
|Author details:
|Walter HomolkaORCiDGND
|URL:
|https://www.nomos-elibrary.de/10.5771/9783866175082-III-5.2.1.pdf?download_full_pdf=1&page=1
|ISBN:
|978-3-7892-9900-1
|ISBN:
|978-3-86617-500-6
|ISSN:
|2510-6740
|Title of parent work (German):
|Handbuch der Religionen
|Title of parent work (English):
|Handbook of religions
|Subtitle (German):
|die Wissenschaft des Judentums im Kontext der Rabbinerausbildung
|Subtitle (English):
|the science of judaism in the context of rabbinical raining
|translated title (English):
|„Through Knowledge to Faith“
|Publisher:
|Westarp Science Fachverlage
|Place of publishing:
|Hohenwarsleben
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/10/22
|Volume:
|77
|Number of pages:
|25
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International