„Durch Wissen zum Glauben“

  • 2022 jährte sich die Eröffnung der Berliner Hochschule für die Wissenschaft des Judentums zum 150. Mal. Der vorliegende Beitrag hat die akademisch ausgerichtete Rabbinerausbildung in Deutschland in Geschichte und Gegenwart im Focus.
  • 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Hochschule für die Wissenschaft des Judentums in Berlin. This article focuses on the academically oriented rabbinical training in Germany in history and the present.

Metadaten
Author details:Walter HomolkaORCiDGND
Title of parent work (German):Handbuch der Religionen
Title of parent work (English):Handbook of religions
Subtitle (German):die Wissenschaft des Judentums im Kontext der Rabbinerausbildung
Subtitle (English):the science of judaism in the context of rabbinical raining
translated title (English):„Through Knowledge to Faith“
