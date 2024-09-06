This longitudinal study aimed to investigate how motivational transitions of adolescents in the domain of mathematics from Grades 9 to 10 were related to student-perceived mathematics teacher support and student -oriented teaching. Data were drawn from the 2012 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and its German national extension called PISA Plus 2012-2013. We used a subsample of 2605 students (51.0 % girls) from 198 classrooms. Using latent profile analyses, we identified three motivational patterns based on expectancy-value theory that were meaningfully associated with students' mathematics test scores and work ethics. Latent transition analyses showed that these patterns were mostly stable across time. Occurring changes were characterized by a decrease in mathematics motivation across time. Student-oriented teaching as reported by students in Grade 9 impeded maladaptive motivational transitions. Students with particularly low interest and utility value benefitted from teachers who direct their instruction at

This longitudinal study aimed to investigate how motivational transitions of adolescents in the domain of mathematics from Grades 9 to 10 were related to student-perceived mathematics teacher support and student -oriented teaching. Data were drawn from the 2012 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and its German national extension called PISA Plus 2012-2013. We used a subsample of 2605 students (51.0 % girls) from 198 classrooms. Using latent profile analyses, we identified three motivational patterns based on expectancy-value theory that were meaningfully associated with students' mathematics test scores and work ethics. Latent transition analyses showed that these patterns were mostly stable across time. Occurring changes were characterized by a decrease in mathematics motivation across time. Student-oriented teaching as reported by students in Grade 9 impeded maladaptive motivational transitions. Students with particularly low interest and utility value benefitted from teachers who direct their instruction at students' motivational characteristics.

