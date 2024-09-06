Schließen

Expectancy-value profiles in math

  • This longitudinal study aimed to investigate how motivational transitions of adolescents in the domain of mathematics from Grades 9 to 10 were related to student-perceived mathematics teacher support and student -oriented teaching. Data were drawn from the 2012 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and its German national extension called PISA Plus 2012-2013. We used a subsample of 2605 students (51.0 % girls) from 198 classrooms. Using latent profile analyses, we identified three motivational patterns based on expectancy-value theory that were meaningfully associated with students' mathematics test scores and work ethics. Latent transition analyses showed that these patterns were mostly stable across time. Occurring changes were characterized by a decrease in mathematics motivation across time. Student-oriented teaching as reported by students in Grade 9 impeded maladaptive motivational transitions. Students with particularly low interest and utility value benefitted from teachers who direct their instruction atThis longitudinal study aimed to investigate how motivational transitions of adolescents in the domain of mathematics from Grades 9 to 10 were related to student-perceived mathematics teacher support and student -oriented teaching. Data were drawn from the 2012 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and its German national extension called PISA Plus 2012-2013. We used a subsample of 2605 students (51.0 % girls) from 198 classrooms. Using latent profile analyses, we identified three motivational patterns based on expectancy-value theory that were meaningfully associated with students' mathematics test scores and work ethics. Latent transition analyses showed that these patterns were mostly stable across time. Occurring changes were characterized by a decrease in mathematics motivation across time. Student-oriented teaching as reported by students in Grade 9 impeded maladaptive motivational transitions. Students with particularly low interest and utility value benefitted from teachers who direct their instruction at students' motivational characteristics.show moreshow less

Author details:Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND, Anja Schiepe-TiskaORCiD, Jorg-Henrik Heine, Janine BuchholzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lindif.2022.102198
ISSN:1041-6080
ISSN:1873-3425
Title of parent work (English):Learning and individual differences : a multidisciplinary journal in education
Subtitle (English):how are student-perceived teaching behaviors related to motivational transitions?
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/06
Tag:interindividual change; latent transition analysis; mathematics; motivation; teaching
Volume:98
Article number:102198
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF); Federal Republic of; Germany (KMK) [ZIB2016]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

