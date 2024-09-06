Schließen

Developmental changes in coarticulation degree relate to differences in articulatory patterns: an empirically grounded modeling approach

  • Purpose: Coarticulatory effects in speech vary across development, but the sources of this variation remain unclear. This study investigated whether developmental differences in intrasyllabic coarticulation degree could be explained by differences in children's articulatory patterns compared to adults. Method: To address this question, we first compared the tongue configurations of 3-to 7-year-old German children to those of adults. The observed developmental differences were then examined through simulations with Task Dynamics Application, a Task Dynamics simulation system, to establish which articulatory modifications could best reproduce the empirical results. To generate syllables simulating the lack of tongue gesture differentiation, we tested three simulation scenarios. Results: We found that younger speakers use less differentiated articulatory patterns to achieve alveolar constrictions than adults. The simulations corresponding to undifferentiated control of tongue tip and tongue body resulted in (a) tongue shapes similar toPurpose: Coarticulatory effects in speech vary across development, but the sources of this variation remain unclear. This study investigated whether developmental differences in intrasyllabic coarticulation degree could be explained by differences in children's articulatory patterns compared to adults. Method: To address this question, we first compared the tongue configurations of 3-to 7-year-old German children to those of adults. The observed developmental differences were then examined through simulations with Task Dynamics Application, a Task Dynamics simulation system, to establish which articulatory modifications could best reproduce the empirical results. To generate syllables simulating the lack of tongue gesture differentiation, we tested three simulation scenarios. Results: We found that younger speakers use less differentiated articulatory patterns to achieve alveolar constrictions than adults. The simulations corresponding to undifferentiated control of tongue tip and tongue body resulted in (a) tongue shapes similar to those observed in natural speech and (b) higher degrees of intrasyllabic coarticulation in children when compared to adults. Conclusions: Results provide evidence that differences in articulatory patterns contribute to developmental differences in coarticulation degree. This study further shows that empirically informed modeling can advance our understanding of changes in coarticulatory patterns across age.show moreshow less

Author details:Dzhuma AbakarovaORCiD, Susanne FuchsORCiD, Aude Noiray
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1044/2022_JSLHR-21-00212
ISSN:1092-4388
ISSN:1558-9102
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35985312
Title of parent work (English):Journal of speech, language, and hearing research
Publisher:American Speech-Language-Hearing Assoc.
Place of publishing:Rockville, Md.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/19
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/06
Volume:65
Issue:9
Number of pages:24
First page:3276
Last Page:3299
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [GZ: NO 1098/2-1, 255676067]; Leibniz; Association; FIAS program; Collegium of Lyon; German Academic Exchange; Service Short-Term Grants for Doctoral Students 2019/20 [57438025]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-ND - Namensnennung, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

