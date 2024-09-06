Schließen

The messianic concept in modern Judaism

  • The history of the Messiah in Judaism is a history of disappointed hopes. Again and again, there were salvation fi gures to whom this role was ascribed. But redemption from occupation and foreign rule, exile, oppression and persecution failed to materialize. Therefore, the expectation of the Messiah fell to the periphery of Jewish theology. This article examinesin what ways the messianic concept plays a role in modern times and what it contributes to describing the relationship between God and humanity in Judaism. The author intends to show the development from the abandonment of a personal Messiah towards the affi rmation of the prophets’ hope for a universal messianic age in which the duty of all people to participate in the healing of the world becomes central. What becomes also clear is: The messiah idea cannot be a bridge between Christianity and Judaism.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Walter HomolkaORCiDGND
URL:https://pressto.amu.edu.pl/index.php/tim/article/download/34768/30105/73991
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14746/TIM.2022.31.1.10
ISSN:1898-2964
ISSN:2450-4602
Title of parent work (Polish):Teologia i Moralność
translated title (Polish):Koncepcja mesjanizmu we współczesnym judaizmie
Publisher:Uniwersytet Imienia Adama Mickiewicza
Place of publishing:Poznań
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/06
Tag:Chabad; Hasidism; Jewish Theology; Messiah, Messianism; Pseudo-Messianic Movements; Restaurative Messianism; Utopian Messianism
Volume:17
Issue:1
Number of pages:31
First page:145
Last Page:172
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-ND - Namensnennung, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.