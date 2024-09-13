Schließen

Regional centroid moment tensor inversion of small to moderate earthquakes in the Alps using the dense AlpArray seismic network

  • The Alpine mountains in central Europe are characterized by a heterogeneous crust accumulating different tectonic units and blocks in close proximity to sedimentary foreland basins. Centroid moment tensor inversion provides insight into the faulting mechanisms of earthquakes and related tectonic processes but is significantly aggravated in such an environment. Thanks to the dense AlpArray seismic network and our flexible bootstrap-based inversion tool Grond, we are able to test different setups with respect to the uncertainties of the obtained moment tensors and centroid locations. We evaluate the influence of frequency bands, azimuthal gaps, input data types, and distance ranges and study the occurrence and reliability of non-double-couple (DC) components. We infer that for most earthquakes (M-w >= 3.3) a combination of time domain full waveforms and frequency domain amplitude spectra in a frequency band of 0.02-0.07 Hz is suitable. Relying on the results of our methodological tests, we perform deviatoric moment tensor (MT)The Alpine mountains in central Europe are characterized by a heterogeneous crust accumulating different tectonic units and blocks in close proximity to sedimentary foreland basins. Centroid moment tensor inversion provides insight into the faulting mechanisms of earthquakes and related tectonic processes but is significantly aggravated in such an environment. Thanks to the dense AlpArray seismic network and our flexible bootstrap-based inversion tool Grond, we are able to test different setups with respect to the uncertainties of the obtained moment tensors and centroid locations. We evaluate the influence of frequency bands, azimuthal gaps, input data types, and distance ranges and study the occurrence and reliability of non-double-couple (DC) components. We infer that for most earthquakes (M-w >= 3.3) a combination of time domain full waveforms and frequency domain amplitude spectra in a frequency band of 0.02-0.07 Hz is suitable. Relying on the results of our methodological tests, we perform deviatoric moment tensor (MT) inversions for events with M-w > 3.0. Here, we present 75 solutions for earthquakes between January 2016 and December 2019 and analyze our results in the seismotectonic context of historical earthquakes, seismic activity of the last 3 decades, and GNSS deformation data. We study regions of comparably high seismic activity during the last decades, namely the Western Alps, the region around Lake Garda, and the eastern Southern Alps, as well as clusters further from the study region, i.e., in the northern Dinarides and the Apennines. Seismicity is particularly low in the Eastern Alps and in parts of the Central Alps. We apply a clustering algorithm to focal mechanisms, considering additional mechanisms from existing catalogs. Related to the N-S compressional regime, E-W-to-ENE-WSW-striking thrust faulting is mainly observed in the Friuli area in the eastern Southern Alps. Strike-slip faulting with a similarly oriented pressure axis is observed along the northern margin of the Central Alps and in the northern Dinarides. NW-SE-striking normal faulting is observed in the NW Alps, showing a similar strike direction to normal faulting earthquakes in the Apennines. Both our centroid depths and hypocentral depths in existing catalogs indicate that Alpine seismicity is predominantly very shallow; about 80% of the studied events have depths shallower than 10 km.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Gesa Maria PetersenORCiDGND, Simone CescaORCiD, Sebastian HeimannORCiD, Peter NiemzORCiDGND, Torsten DahmORCiDGND, Daniela Kuehn, Jorn Kummerow, Thomas Plenefisch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/se-12-1233-2021
ISSN:1869-9510
ISSN:1869-9529
Title of parent work (English):Solid earth : SE ; an interactive open access journal of the European Geosciences Union
Subtitle (English):challenges and seismotectonic insights
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/02
Publication year:2021
Creating corporation:Alparray AlpArray-Swath-D Working
Release date:2024/09/13
Volume:12
Issue:6
Number of pages:25
First page:1233
Last Page:1257
Funding institution:German Science Foundation DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [362440331, 313806092, SPP 2017]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

