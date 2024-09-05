Schließen

Das Erbe der Aufklärung

L' héritage des Lumières

    Metadaten
    ISBN:978-3-98859-048-0
    Subtitle (German):Aktualität, Historiographie und Re-Lektüren
    Subtitle (French):actualités, historiographies et relectures
    Publisher:Wehrhahn Verlag
    Place of publishing:Hannover
    Editor(s):Rotraud von Kulessa, Vanessa de Senarclens, Stefanie Stockhorst
    Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of first publication:2024
    Publication year:2024
    Release date:2024/09/05
    Number of pages:382
    Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
    DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

