Piezo-modulated active grating for selecting x-ray pulses separated by one nanosecond
- We present a novel method of temporal modulation of X-ray radiation for time resolved experiments. To control the intensity of the X-ray beam, the Bragg reflection of a piezoelectric crystal is modified using comb-shaped electrodes deposited on the crystal surface. Voltage applied to the electrodes induces a periodic deformation of the crystal that acts as a diffraction grating, splitting the original Bragg reflection into several satellites. A pulse of X-rays can be created by rapidly switching the voltage on and off. In our prototype device the duty cycle was limited to similar to 1 ns by the driving electronics. The prototype can be used to generate X-ray pulses from a continuous source. It can also be electrically correlated to a synchrotron light source and be activated to transmit only selected synchrotron pulses. Since the device operates in a non-resonant mode, different activation patterns and pulse durations can be achieved. Published by The Optical Society under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
|Simone Vadilonga, Ivo ZizakORCiD, Dmitry Roshchupkin, Evgeny Emelin, Wolfram LeitenbergerGND, Matthias RössleORCiDGND, Alexei Erko
|https://doi.org/10.1364/OE.438570
|1094-4087
|Optics express : the international electronic journal of optics
|2021/10/25
|2021
|29
|22
|34962
|34976
|Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin fur Materialien und Energie; Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation [075-00355-21-00]
