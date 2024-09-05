Organisational digital transformation of SMEs—development and application of a digital transformation maturity model for business model transformation
One of the most challenging difficulties for incumbent organisations, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is to manage digital transformation driven by technological change. Incumbent organisations' responses to digital transformation have been extensively studied in the current literature. However, most research neglects digital transformation in SMEs. There are hardly any valid developed measures for the maturity of digital transformation. We present a holistic digital transformation maturity model based on an extensive literature review, qualitative computer-assisted data analysis, and empirical findings. The digital transformation maturity model focuses on small- and medium-sized enterprises' unique features and characteristics. We proved the practical applicability and relevance of the digital transformation maturity model in an extensive study involving various organisations, particularly German SMEs (n = 310). Organisations can use this model to assess themselves initially and, through this process, gain a comprehensive understanding of the multiple forms of digital transformation.
|Sophie Petzolt, Katharina Hölzle, Oliver KullikORCiD, Wiebke Gergeleit, Anne RadunskiORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1142/S1363919622400175
|1363-9196
|1757-5877
|International journal of innovation in management
|World Scientific Publ.
|Singapore
|Article
|English
|2022/04/01
|2022
|2024/09/05
|German Mittelstand; SMEs; business model transformation; maturity model; organisational digital transformation; organizational change
|26
|3
|2240017
|43
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Referiert
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz