Radiation model for migration with directional preferences

  • The radiation model is a parameter-free model of human mobility that has been applied primarily for short-distance moves, such as commuting. When applied to migration, it underestimates the number of long-range moves, such as between different US states. Here we show that it additionally suffers from a conceptual inconsistency that can have substantial numerical effects on long-distance moves. We propose a modification of the radiation model that introduces a dependence on the angle between any two alternative potential destinations, accounting for the possibility that migrants may have preferences about the approximate direction of their move. We demonstrate that this modification mitigates the conceptual inconsistency and improves the model fit to observational migration data, without introducing any fitting parameters.

Metadaten
Author details:Lucas KlugeORCiD, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Jacob ScheweORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.106.064138
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36671094
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/04
Volume:106
Issue:6
Article number:064138
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Union Horizon 2020 programme; [870649]; [869395]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

