Radiation model for migration with directional preferences
- The radiation model is a parameter-free model of human mobility that has been applied primarily for short-distance moves, such as commuting. When applied to migration, it underestimates the number of long-range moves, such as between different US states. Here we show that it additionally suffers from a conceptual inconsistency that can have substantial numerical effects on long-distance moves. We propose a modification of the radiation model that introduces a dependence on the angle between any two alternative potential destinations, accounting for the possibility that migrants may have preferences about the approximate direction of their move. We demonstrate that this modification mitigates the conceptual inconsistency and improves the model fit to observational migration data, without introducing any fitting parameters.
|Author details:
|Lucas KlugeORCiD, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Jacob ScheweORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.106.064138
|ISSN:
|2470-0045
|ISSN:
|2470-0053
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36671094
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|College Park
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/12/30
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/04
|Volume:
|106
|Issue:
|6
|Article number:
|064138
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|European Union Horizon 2020 programme; [870649]; [869395]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert