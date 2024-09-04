The Shanderman lamprophyre dykes crop out in the western part of the Alborz Mountains (Talesh). These rocks are classified as camptonites, composed of primary olivine, Ti-rich diopside, kaersutite, biotite, plagioclase, K-feldspar, and minor Ti-rich spinels, magnetite, pentlandite-pyrrhotite/chalcopyrite, and powellite-scheelite. Secondary analcime-wairakite, serpentines, and prehnite are common minor minerals within the studied rocks. Olivine, Ti-rich diopside, spinel, and amphibole show distinct chemical zoning. Spinels display a core-to-rim decrease in Cr2O3, MgO, and Al2O3 concentrations and an increase in TiO2 and FeOT (total Fe as FeO), reflecting the oxidation state increase due to hydrothermal fluid influx. Low SiO2 contents (< 42 wt%), high MgO (12.44 to 13.98 wt%), and Fe2O3T (12.76 to 13.43 wt%), Cr (318-537 mu g/g) and Ni (231-327 mu g/g) contents indicate the ultrabasic nature of the rocks. The samples show potassic character (2.1-2.8 wt% K2O), along with elevated LREE and LILE, and also exhibit minor positive Eu

The Shanderman lamprophyre dykes crop out in the western part of the Alborz Mountains (Talesh). These rocks are classified as camptonites, composed of primary olivine, Ti-rich diopside, kaersutite, biotite, plagioclase, K-feldspar, and minor Ti-rich spinels, magnetite, pentlandite-pyrrhotite/chalcopyrite, and powellite-scheelite. Secondary analcime-wairakite, serpentines, and prehnite are common minor minerals within the studied rocks. Olivine, Ti-rich diopside, spinel, and amphibole show distinct chemical zoning. Spinels display a core-to-rim decrease in Cr2O3, MgO, and Al2O3 concentrations and an increase in TiO2 and FeOT (total Fe as FeO), reflecting the oxidation state increase due to hydrothermal fluid influx. Low SiO2 contents (< 42 wt%), high MgO (12.44 to 13.98 wt%), and Fe2O3T (12.76 to 13.43 wt%), Cr (318-537 mu g/g) and Ni (231-327 mu g/g) contents indicate the ultrabasic nature of the rocks. The samples show potassic character (2.1-2.8 wt% K2O), along with elevated LREE and LILE, and also exhibit minor positive Eu anomalies (Eu/Eu* = 1.09 to 1.20). Olivine-spinel geothermometry indicates a maximum crystallization temperature of 1227 degrees C (ave. 988 degrees C +/- 65 degrees C). Exsolution of pentlandite-pyrrhotite/chalcopyrite solid solutions occurred during magma cooling and crystallization. At lower temperatures, analcime-wairakite and prehnite partially replaced plagioclases. The geochemical modeling of the rocks indicates the Shanderman lamprophyre magmas were derived from low-grade melting (< 5%) of amphibole-bearing garnet lherzolite source without or with very few phlogopites. The primary magma of Shanderman lamprophyres was derived from a depth of similar to 135 km by partial melting of a metasomatized mantle source in a post-collisional environment.

