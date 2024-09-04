Schließen

Metal-water covalency in the photo-aquated ferrocyanide complex as seen by multi-edge picosecond X-ray absorption

  • In this work, we investigate the photo-aquation reaction of the ferrocyanide anion with multi-edge picosecond soft X-ray spectroscopy. Combining the information of the iron L-edge with nitrogen and oxygen K-edges, we carry out a complete characterization of the bonding channels in the [Fe(CN)(5)(H2O)](3-) photo-product. We observe clear spectral signatures of covalent bonding between water and the metal, reflecting the mixing of the Fe d(z)(2) orbital with the 3a(1) and 4a(1) orbitals of H2O. Additional fingerprints related to the symmetry reduction and the resulting loss in orbital degeneracy are also reported. The implications of the elucidated fingerprints in the context of future ultra-fast experiments are also discussed.


Author details:Vinicius Vaz da CruzORCiD, Eric J. MascarenhasORCiDGND, Robby BüchnerORCiDGND, Raphael M. JayORCiDGND, Mattis FondellORCiD, Sebastian Eckert, Alexander FoehlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cp04084k
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36350272
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/04
Volume:24
Issue:45
Number of pages:8
First page:27819
Last Page:27826
Funding institution:ERC; [669531 EDAX]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

